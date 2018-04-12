

Lamar Jackson is a “beast,” according to Tom Brady. (AP Photo/Nick Lisi)

At some point soon, the New England Patriots will need to find someone who can replace Tom Brady, who turns 41 around the start of this year’s training camp. Even if he follows through on his pledge to play until he’s 45 years old, he’s obviously on the back end of his Hall of Fame career. This year, New England has two picks in the first round of the NFL draft, at Nos. 23 and 31, the thinking is that one of those picks could be used on a quarterback who can groomed as Brady’s eventual replacement.

According to Bleacher Report’s Mike Freeman, that quarterback might be Lamar Jackson. Freeman’s sources tell him New England is the team most interested in the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner out of Louisville.

[ NFL draft analysis is a cottage industry — and everyone wants to join the neighborhood ]

Now, we all know Patriots Coach Bill Belichick isn’t one to tip his hand, and this could just be a ruse designed to confuse other teams. But Brady himself added more fuel to the fire on Thursday when he left a very pro-Jackson comment on an Instagram graphic shared by the NFL Network:

Uh OH #Jets fans worst nightmare

..even the goat Tom Brady down with @Lj_era8 pic.twitter.com/lDPuoJSUfQ — panic city 2017 (@nyjets76forlife) April 12, 2018

This thrilled Jackson, obviously:

Jackson will have other suitors: The NFL Network’s Albert Breer says he’s keeping his eye on the Baltimore Ravens, who have the 16th pick, probably have started thinking about Joe Flacco’s eventual replacement and have a number of coaches on staff who have shown an ability to work with quarterbacks who have Jackson’s skill set. That is, unless they think that free agent acquisition Robert Griffin III is the answer, which seems doubtful (Griffin hasn’t played a down of football since the final game of the 2016 regular season).

Other draft prognosticators see Jackson going to the Jaguars with the 29th pick (ESPN’s Todd McShay), the Bills with the 22nd pick (ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.), the Bills with the 12th pick (CBS Sports’ R.J. White) and the Cardinals with the 15th pick (Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton).

