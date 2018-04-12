

Mitch Moreland tries to separate Joe Kelly and Tyler Austin as Aaron Judge looms. (Maddie Meyer / Getty Images)

There was an interesting little doubleheader Wednesday, played in cities almost 2,000 miles apart. Basebrawl was the name of this game.

Hours after the Rockies and Padres offered an afternoon dustup, the Yankees and Red Sox finished things off with panache, throwing punches in the second benches-clearing event of the game at Fenway Park.

This wasn’t quite Pedro Martinez vs. Don Zimmer, but, hey, the season is young and no one hits the go-time accelerator quite like the Yankees and Red Sox, who plain don’t like each other. The Yankees were still smarting after a 14-1 stinging from the Sox in the opener of the three-game series Tuesday and the team’s struggles continued early in Wednesday night’s game. Tempers first flared fully in the third inning when Tyler Austin slid late and hard into shortstop Brock Holt at third base. The two exchanged pleasantries and both benches emptied with the whole thing ending without any physical altercations.



Tyler Austin (center) headed for the hill. (Charles Krupa / Associated Press)

Full-scale warfare broke out in the seventh, however, when Sox reliever Joe Kelly drilled Austin in the left elbow with a 98-mph fastball. Austin threw his helmet and stepped toward the mound, with Kelly issuing an invitation to approach him. And that was that. As baseball fights go, this was a real one, with punches flying. Both Kelly and Austin were ejected, along with Yankees third base coach Phil Nevin. According to Yankees Manager Aaron Boone, reliever Tommy Kahnle also was tossed for getting into it with an umpire. C.C. Sabathia managed to get into the action, too, despite being on the disabled list, and he knocked a couple of players to the ground.

Along the way, the fight featured the 6-foot-7 Aaron Judge lifting Kelly off Austin with about 10 players on his back. And Giancarlo Stanton pitched in, too. “My job was just to get Kelly up. That’s about it,” Judge said (via the New York Daily News). “Just protecting my guys, doing whatever is needed,” said Stanton, who admitted that he and Judge are “a good presence but we’ve still got to have eyes in the back of our heads right there.”

After the game, Austin was sporting a wrap on his left elbow and a fat lip; Kelly’s face bore scratches and he claimed that his pitch just got away.

“I’m just trying to defend myself out there,” said Austin, who did sock Sox third base coach Carlos Febles. “I felt like it was intentional and I didn’t want to let anybody push myself around or do anything like that. That’s why I went out there.”

Kelly — called “crazy Joe Kelly” and “the perfect man for the job” of drilling Austin by the Boston Globe’s Dan Shaughnessy — explained that “when someone comes on my property and I’m getting attacked, I’m going to defend myself.” He was left with scratches on his face and a ripped-wide-open shirt that left him looking like a ’70s pop star.

“Typical Red Sox-Yankees,” Holt ho-hummed. “A four-hour game [technically 3 hours 59 minutes], a couple of brawls, we’re right on track.’’

Holt claimed that Austin had spiked him with his third-inning slide. “He cut it pretty good,” he said. “I probably said something I shouldn’t have said, but it was a bad slide and he knows it was a bad slide.’’

As for Holt, he quickly changed his mind about fighting when the main event erupted and he saw 6-foot-7 Aaron Judge and the 6-6 Giancarlo Stanton approaching. “As soon as I saw [them] coming, I started backing up,’’ he said. “I grabbed Ronald Torreyes [the Yankees’ 150-pound infielder].’’

Whee! The Yankees won 10-7 and, just think, the teams play again Thursday night. And another 16 times after that.

The Rockies and Padres were, by comparison, downright gentlemanly in an afternoon brawl that featured the classic “pitcher throws his glove at the charging batter” move.

That one erupted when Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado charged the mound after pitcher Luis Perdomo threw behind him. They, along with Rockies German Marquez and Gerardo Parra as well as the Padres’ A.J. Ellis, were ejected.

“I didn’t like it,” Arenado said (via ESPN), “but I had to do something.”

The fight briefly threatened to grow when Rockies pitcher German Marquez appeared to toss a towel toward the Padres and Rockies outfielder Gerardo Parra appeared to throw a punch.

Bad feelings had carried over from Tuesday night, when Rockies reliever Scott Oberg plunked Padres center fielder Manuel Margot in the rib, sending him to the 10-day disabled list. As a result, the game kicked off with some serious inside pitching. Rockies shortstop Trevor Story was hit by a pitch from Luis Perdomo in the first inning and Padres right fielder Hunter Renfroe absorbed a pitch by Marquez in the second.

“Our guys are out there competing, trying to win baseball games, and it’s been kind of where we’ve been all season long, pitching aggressively inside at times and they’re clearly pitching aggressively inside,” Padres Manager Andy Green said. “I think Oberg has hit two of our guys. … We’ve seen that repetitively and our guys at some point in time are going to stick up for each other and we’re going to pitch inside as well.”

The Rockies scored five runs in the inning and won 6-4.

“I mean, if they keep drilling our guys repetitively, at some point in time you hope people do something about it,” Green said.

Like brawls, inside pitching is part of baseball. Green shouldn’t hold his breath about that.

