

Derek Jeter won’t have to worry about meeting the media when the Marlins play the Yankees in the Bronx next week. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Think about it for a second. Is it ever news when a team owner decides not to attend a road game? Come to think of it, how many pro sports owners can you even name?

Here’s the point: Miami Marlins minority owner and CEO Derek Jeter plans to skip his team’s visit next week to his former team, the New York Yankees. The Marlins are scheduled to play a two-game set at Yankee Stadium beginning Monday, but Jeter won’t be there.

“I went to a spring training game when we played New York, but it would be an awkward situation for me to actually go to Yankee Stadium,” Jeter said, per ESPN. “I’m just being honest with you guys, so that’s why I’m not going.”

Jeter is planning to travel to New York, just not to the stadium where he had his No. 2 retired last spring. Jeter, of course, played 20 seasons with the Yankees, retiring following the 2014 campaign. He won five World Series in pinstripes, the first in his rookie season of 1996, and again in 1998, 1999, 2000 and 2009. Jeter also made 14 all-star teams and was named World Series MVP after the Yankees’ 2000 win over the New York Mets.

He’s also presiding over a franchise that clocks in at 4-9 and ranks last in the majors in attendance. Miami is averaging 12,641 fans at Marlins Park, a number that plummeted to 6,556 during this week’s series against the Mets.

Further, it stands to reason that he would be bombarded with questions regarding one of his first official moves running the Marlins, the trade of last year’s National League MVP, Giancarlo Stanton, to none other than the Yankees. As a player, Jeter never had much to say, so perhaps he would rather stay away from the glare of the Yankees’ media corps than discuss the Marlins’ attendance or performance or really anything.

Stanton, who had played his entire major league career with the Marlins before the trade, will be making his first appearance against his former team.

