

Rex Culpepper, diagnosed with a treatable form of testicular cancer, threw a touchdown pass in Syracuse’s spring scrimmage. (Max Freund/The Daily Orange)

Rex Culpepper barely thought to put on pads for Syracuse’s spring football scrimmage Saturday. He had asked Orange Coach Dino Babers if he would get some playing time even as the fourth or fifth quarterback in the spring game.

Babers responded with a stern “no.”

Culpepper was diagnosed with a treatable form of testicular cancer March 18 and began intense chemotherapy treatment right away, according to Syracuse.com.

He is now nearing the end of his treatment. If all goes well with his last round of chemo starting Monday, he should be clear for preseason camp. He begged Babers all week for one series in the spring game. The coach’s answer never changed.

And then Babers subbed out his quarterback on the final drive of the game and hollered for Culpepper, who looked up, stunned.

“If you go three-and-out, that’s it,” Culpepper said Babers told him. “If you go all the way down the field, good job.”

The redshirt sophomore went on to lead his offense on a field-length march. Afterward, he called the moment “surreal.”

“The other 21 guys were under strict orders not to get close, or else,” Babers said.

Culpepper found a man in stride on his first snap for a chunk play, then hit his tight end for decent yardage and then wide receiver Nykeim Johnson, a District native and Friendship Collegiate graduate, to move the chains. To cap the drive, Culpepper found Ravian Pierce in the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown. The sidelines emptied as teammates came to congratulate him.

Rex Culpepper, who was recently diagnosed with testicular cancer, comes in and leads a touchdown drive to end the Spring Showcase. pic.twitter.com/kQa1ixS3JZ — Josh Schafer (@Schafer_44) April 14, 2018

“It was spectacular,” Culpepper said. “I’ll never forget that.”

More from The Post:

You’ve tried the ‘Ice Bucket Challenge.’ Now try the ‘Lemon Face Challenge.’ Nick Saban already has.

Power ranking the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ all-athlete cast

Brett Favre says he has suffered ‘probably thousands’ of concussions

Is Aaron Rodgers unhappy or should Packers fans just R-E-L-A-X?

Ex-Dolphins cheerleader says she faced discrimination after revealing her virginity