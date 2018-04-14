

It’s a lemon. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Of course you’ve heard of the “Ice Bucket Challenge” and “Hot Pepper Challenge,” in which Internet-goers subject themselves to unpleasant things in the name of raising funds for charity.

The latest challenge is sweeping the sports world. It’s called the”Lemon Face Challenge.”

Really, this one doesn’t sound so bad. Instead of dousing yourself with ice water or consuming painful vegetables, all you do is eat a wedge (not a slice) of lemon, record your reaction, post it online and challenge someone new.

If for some reason you’re too chicken to eat a measly (and delicious) piece of citrus fruit, make a donation to Aubreigh’s Army, an organization that supports the fight against Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, or DIPG, a terminal form of brain cancer. The movement is inspired by Aubreigh Nicholas, a fifth-grader from Mobile, Ala., who was diagnosed with DIPG in September 2017.

Alabama football Coach Nick Saban bit the lemon Thursday at Aubreigh’s request.

Nick Saban takes the LemonFace Challenge for Aubreigh What an awesome man he is!! In his busy life with family and football , he took a minute to help spread awareness about DIPG and Aubreighs Army!! #lemonface #rolltide #saban #beatdipg #aubreighsarmy The University of Alabama University of Alabama Athletics Posted by Aubreigh's Army on Wednesday, April 11, 2018

The Los Angeles Dodgers also accepted the challenge, and they dared the Arizona Diamondbacks to try it next.

Aubreigh's ArmyJayson NicholasBrooke Freeman NicholasDonna Ward Thank you Turner and Mrs. Donna for helping us spread awareness and your constant prayer for Aubreigh. Also thank you to the Los Angeles Dodgers for taking time out of your busy schedule to spread awareness very grateful Posted by Blane Stokley on Friday, April 13, 2018

As far as these viral fundraisers go, the successful ones can change the way scientists think about these diseases. The Ice Bucket Challenge raised $115 million for the ALS Association. Using that funding — 67 percent of which went to research, according to the association — scientists discovered a new gene that’s linked to the disease.

So if you’re going to bite the lemon to fight DIPG, consider pitching in a few bucks, too.

