Daryl Worley, who was acquired in early March by the Philadelphia Eagles, was arrested just before sunrise Sunday, with the NFL Network reporting that he had been found passed out in a vehicle blocking a highway in South Philadelphia.

The Eagles confirmed his arrest, saying in a statement that they were “gathering more information.” Worley, according to the NFL Network, was tased when he became belligerent toward officers during the 6 a.m. arrest and a gun was found at the scene, which is near the Eagles’ team facility.

The Eagles begin voluntary offseason workouts Monday. Worley was acquired in exchange for wide receiver Torrey Smith in a trade with Carolina last month. Philly.com’s Les Bowen reported that Worley might not be with the team after the incident.

My understanding is that it is likely, though not certain, that the #Eagles will release cornerback Daryl Worley. Discussions being held among various parties. — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) April 15, 2018

Worley, 23, was a third-round draft pick by the Panthers in 2016. While he was in college at West Virginia, he entered a no contest plea and was given a six-month suspended sentence for an altercation with a woman outside a nightclub. Worley said at the time that he was defending his girlfriend.