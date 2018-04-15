

Deven Marrero and Alex Avila got out of position at an inopportune time. (Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press)

Well, this is one way to make sure your first National League home run is indelibly etched in your memory bank.

Have it turned into a two-run single.

Gulp. That’s what happened to Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Deven Marrero after he slugged what he thought was a three-run home run Saturday. As he took off on his trip around the bases, keeping his eye on the ball as it headed for the wall, he overtook teammate Alex Avila as he rounded first base.

And, because a hitter cannot pass a base runner, his hit was … just a hit.

“I definitely owe Deven, taking away a homer from him,” Avila said (per ESPN) after Arizona’s 9-1 victory. “We’ll talk about what I need to do to make it up to him. It’s something we talk about on a daily basis, trying to be aggressive on tag ups on deep fly balls. It was just a brutal read on my part.”

There were runners at first and second bases with one out in the fourth inning when Marrero sent a ball to deep left-center field. Because it wasn’t a home run from the get-go, lead runner Chris Owings went back to second base and Avila headed back to first, with Marrero steaming past him just a bit as he rounded first.

Deven Marrero clobbers what looks like his first HR with the @Dbacks, but after review is called out for passing Alex Avila on the bases. Marrero is credited with a 2-run single and the #Dbacks lead 5-1 in the fourth. pic.twitter.com/3u1iEvuejn — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) April 15, 2018

Hey, it can happen, whether a player is busy admiring his batwork or uncertain whether a hit will clear the wall. Almost two years ago, it happened to Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto, according to Retrosheet.

“When I picked my head up, there was some space between the two of them, and I thought that, based on what I heard from the replay guys,” Diamondbacks Manager Torey Lovullo said. “They said there was enough space in there, but there was one angle they were a little uncomfortable with. It’s the first time I’ve seen something like that. Luckily it didn’t impact the game. I felt terrible for Deven. It was his first NL home run.”

First base coach Dave McKay took responsibility for the gaffe.

“I was talking to [Avila] and left Deven alone and let Deven pass me,” he said (via AZCentral.com). “I’ve got to stop the base runner [Marrero]. That’s the way it works. I’ve got to stop the base runner from running past [Avila].

“He’s probably going to take the blame for it, but that’s my fault. My fault. The coach’s fault. I’ve been doing it for over 30 years. I’ve stopped a thousand of them and just got caught up. The last minute, here he came, I got to stop the base runner.”

Later in the game, Avila homered.

“I should give it to Deven,” he mused. “That’s the thing, he should get the homer.”

Read more from The Post:

Eagles’ Daryl Worley arrested, allegedly was passed out in car and tased

Syracuse coach surprises cancer-stricken QB, who leads TD drive to end scrimmage

You’ve tried the ‘Ice Bucket Challenge.’ Now try the ‘Lemon Face Challenge.’ Nick Saban already has.

Power ranking the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ all-athlete cast

Brett Favre says he has suffered ‘probably thousands’ of concussions

Is Aaron Rodgers unhappy or should Packers fans just R-E-L-A-X?

Ex-Dolphins cheerleader says she faced discrimination after revealing her virginity