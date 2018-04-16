

A hole in the roof of Rogers Centre caused the postponement of a Royals-Blue Jays game Monday. (Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

Large chunks of ice falling from Toronto’s CN Tower on Monday punctured the roof of Rogers Centre, causing the postponement of a Blue Jays home game against the Kansas City Royals. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Tuesday.

Earlier Monday, the Blue Jays said via Twitter that they were “working to repair damage” to the roof of their stadium, originally named Skydome when it opened in 1989. It is adjacent to CN Tower, an 1,815-foot-high structure that is among Canada’s most recognizable landmarks. It was the first cancellation of a game at Rogers Centre since April 12, 2001, also against the Royals.

“If you come to a dome and get [canceled], something ain’t right,” Royals Manager Ned Yost told reporters (via ESPN).

Watching a hero try to get the @BlueJays game going ahead tonight by fixing the @RogersCentre roof. The guts on these two! pic.twitter.com/0zqrfemfzY — Terry Hussey (@Terry_Hussey) April 16, 2018

CN Tower was closed for several hours before the game was postponed; the Toronto Star described “watermelon-sized chunks of ice” as falling just outside the nearby Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Much of the area was eventually closed to pedestrians, with no injuries reported thus far.

Toronto has been in the grip of an ice storm since the start of the weekend, causing power outages and scrambling travel plans, including for thousands of commuters Monday. “Toronto experienced extreme weather conditions that fluctuated widely throughout the weekend,” Mayor John Tory said.

If things weren’t going bad enough, a huge chunk of ice flew off one of the Royals’ team buses and slammed into the windshield of the other last night. The shards hit the bus driver and reliever Blaine Boyer had to grab the wheel. The driver was OK. pic.twitter.com/b1kdSxqDQG — Rustin Dodd (@rustindodd) April 16, 2018

The Blue Jays had their third postponement in a row, following two rainouts in Cleveland over the weekend. Six games in all were postponed Sunday, and at least three more were scrapped Monday, bringing the number for games postponed this season to 24. That’s the most since 2007 (per the AP), when there were 27 postponements through the end of April.

