The Dallas Cowboys and wide receiver Dez Bryant ended what David Moore of the Dallas Morning News called their “dysfunctional relationship” on Friday when the team cut the eight-year veteran. It wasn’t about the money, Moore says, but rather the feeling that both sides would be better off seeing other people, so to speak.

Bryant now has to find a landing spot weeks after many teams already wrapped up free agency, giving him something of a predicament in that he has to find a team that both has a need for a sometimes-temperamental wide receiver and has the salary cap space to afford what he’ll likely be asking (north of $10 million per season, most likely).

Here are a few teams that could fit the bill:

Ravens: Baltimore already pounced on Michael Crabtree after the Raiders let him go and now the Sun’s Jeff Zrebiec is reporting that the Ravens have an interest in Bryant, whom the team tried to draft in 2010 but were beaten to the punch by the trading-up Cowboys. Baltimore has more than $10 million in remaining cap space and a need for big-play receivers; the Ravens had only 13 touchdown catches last season, which tied the Bears for the NFL low.

Texans: Houston plays just two hours from Bryant’s home town, has $32.2 million of cap space left and features two good-to-great wideouts in DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller, who likely would attract a defense’s attention away from Bryant. Plus, the Texans host the Cowboys next season, giving him his chance for revenge.

49ers: San Francisco has a mess of cap space left — nearly $39 million — and not a lot going for them in terms of their wide receivers.

On the flip side, here are a few teams that seem to be unlikely candidates to land Bryant.

Redskins: Bryant said Friday he would prefer to stay in the NFC East for revenge purposes against his former team, but The Post’s Kareem Copeland and Kimberley A. Martin think it’s pretty unlikely that Bryant will end up with the Cowboys’ chief rival in D.C. Washington already has spent free agent money this offseason on former Seahawks wide receiver Paul Richardson, giving the team a pretty full wideout corps with Jamison Crowder and Josh Doctson already on board.

Giants, Eagles: Bryant’s in-division hopes might be something of a pipe dream. ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reports that his goal “is not being embraced at this moment” by either of the Cowboys’ other NFC East foes. The Eagles barely have any cap space left, anyway.

But wait! Former NFL wide receiver Nate Burleson said Monday on the NFL Network that the Giants would be the best fit for Bryant (if he absolutely has to stay in the division), an idea Bryant seemed to agree with:

I feel like Nate hit it on the nail 😂...everything is still up in the air #x https://t.co/bOz7r0XSa9 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 16, 2018

But still, the Giants likely will have to pay up to keep Odell Beckham Jr., which might preclude any big expenses like Dez Bryant.

Browns: Cleveland inked three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry to a five-year extension worth about $75.5 million on Friday and then signed Josh Gordon to a one-year contract on Monday. Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot says the Browns are not expected to pursue Bryant, even if they lead the NFL in cap space.

