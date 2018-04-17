

There’s a reason LeBron James is consistently at the top of his game, according to James Comey. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Among the least arresting but still amazing revelations that have emerged from the mouth and computer of James B. Comey, there is this: He used LeBron James as an inspirational example during his days as director of the FBI.

In a “Good Morning America” interview this week, Comey said he has never met James, joking that he resembles him “only in being the same height.” But the Cleveland Cavaliers star and Comey might see eye-to-eye on other things, too.

“I admire LeBron James,” Comey said in the Tuesday interview. “He’s probably about to find out that I used to talk about him all over the FBI and say he illustrates what the endless pursuit of excellence looks like.”

Specifically, Comey said, he was impressed with how James had refined his game, seeking to improve every part of it. As for his pick for the best basketball player alive? Well, it’s LeBron. Duh.

“I don’t want to offend anybody,” Comey said, “but he’s the best basketball player on the earth today.”

[‘This is not some tin-pot dictatorship’: Comey pushes back against Trump’s suggestion he be jailed]

(Somewhere, probably in Charlotte, a 50-something man reads this, tamps out his cigar and says to himself, “Huh.” Because if we know anything about this man, this Michael Jordan fellow, it’s that he sees and hears everything.)

One member of the “GMA” audience scoffed at Comey’s NBA take, which prompted laughs from both the former FBI director and interviewer George Stephanopoulos.

“I’m sorry. Year 15 for LeBron, and he is still the king, at the top of the game,” Comey explained. “Every offseason, I’ve read, he tries to find a part of his game to make better, which is better because he’s already better than everybody else. It’s because he measures himself not against the others, but against himself. So I used to say inside the FBI, ‘Look, this is a great organization, but it’s not good enough. It can’t ever be good enough. We have to find parts of our game to make better. Look at LeBron James.’ So that’s how I’ve used him as an example.”

More from The Post:

After asking Alabama to stop its barbershop show, LeBron James is being sued over his

Gabrielle Union promises Dwyane Wade a reward for Game 2 performance

A bear performed at a Russian soccer game, and animal welfare groups are livid

In Kansas City, Angels asked fans to go to a quiet place when Shohei Ohtani was batting

Dez Bryant says he wants to play for the Giants, but there are a few sticking points

Adidas is interested in signing Colin Kaepernick — if he signs with an NFL team first