The Heat’s win over the 76ers Monday took the teams’ first-round playoff series in a different direction than some anticipated, and provoked much different reactions from a pair of high-profile observers. For sidelined Philadelphia star Joel Embiid, his squad’s 113-103 loss gave cause to issue a profane complaint about his recovery timetable from a broken eye socket, while for actress Gabrielle Union, the huge role husband Dwyane Wade played in Miami’s win had her promising him an unspecified reward.

Now come on home baby, I got somethin' for ya #GrownASF — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 17, 2018

Union’s tweet came just after one in which she took issue with the notion that Wade’s performance, in which he led all scorers with 28 points on 11-of-16 shooting, while adding seven rebounds, three assists and some key defensive plays, was all the more impressive because of his age. During his 16th NBA season, in which Wade turned 36, he averaged the lowest numbers of his career in most major statistical categories. But he offered a reminder Monday that he can still summon a clutch postseason effort.

VINTAGE D WADE. TOOK OVER AT THE END pic.twitter.com/ZxnhBUhQcp — Abdul Memon (@abdulamemon) April 17, 2018

Dwyane Wade making all the plays tonight. Steal & breakaway jam took the life out of Philly's comeback. 28 points in a turn back the clock performance. — Mark Schanowski (@MarkSchanowski) April 17, 2018

“He. Does. This. This ain’t ‘vintage’ & he didn’t ‘turn back the clock,'” Union said on Twitter, adding that Wade, to whom she’s been married since 2014, has “BEEN doing this & he CONTINUES to do this.”

Union continues to maintain a lively, and at times feisty, online presence and has often provided entertaining takes on Wade’s games. After a 2016 playoff contest, the NBA referees’ Twitter account responded directly to Union’s complaints that her husband was the victim of an egregious no-call, and last year she even had some fun with a dunk he missed, joking that it was karmic retribution for his failure to put the toilet seat down.

Embiid has had less fun watching the 76ers compete without him, having undergone surgery after accidentally butting heads with teammate Markelle Fultz in a game in late March. Embiid was fitted for a protective mask and cleared from the NBA’s concussion protocol, but he was still ruled out of a Game 2 in which the Heat bounced back from a lopsided opening loss in which it appeared that Philadelphia might easily take the series even without its star center.

Instead, the Sixers lost their home court advantage and could have a protracted fight on their hands, causing Embiid to take his phone into his hands and post a notable lament on an Instagram story. “F—ing sick and tired of being babied,” he told his social-media followers.

Philadelphia Coach Brett Brown might feel much the same way, to judge from his postgame comments. “You need Joel Embiid,” Brown said. ” … I felt tonight it was a really strong example of how you wished you had him.”

“You’re talking about a superstar, of course we are missing him here,” 76ers forward Dario Saric said of Embiid. Saric added that he told his teammate, “When you come back you’ll kick their a–.”

Embiid was already considered a solid bet to be deemed fit to play in Game 3, and the 76ers’ loss makes his return all the more likely. Meanwhile, there were plenty of jokes online about how quickly Wade was returning home from Philadelphia, following his wife’s intriguing tweet.

