NEW: On @TheView, Stormy Daniels and lawyer release composite sketch of person she says threatened her to keep quiet about her alleged affair with Donald Trump. https://t.co/lEpff3uN2l pic.twitter.com/PbvtI7eRso — ABC News (@ABC) April 17, 2018

Have you seen that man?

Plenty of people on the Internet think they have — and they’ve decreed that the man in the sketch has nothing to do with any alleged threats against Stormy Daniels, the adult-film star who alleges an affair with Donald Trump years before he ran for president. Rather, they see a certain NFL quarterback, one often regarded as the greatest of all time. Guy with five Super Bowl rings. Supermodel wife.

That’s right: Tom Brady.

The Internet blew up shortly after Daniels and her attorney, Michael J. Avenatti, displayed the sketch Tuesday on ABC’s “The View.” They said the man approached Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, and threatened her shortly after she sought to sell her story about the brief affair to a tabloid magazine.

But in some online communities, the reaction to the sketch was less about the allegation and more about that famous-looking face.

Tom Brady should be brought to justice immediately for threatening Stormy Daniels. pic.twitter.com/3xAGtigV45 — Ryan Holman (@realRyanHolman) April 17, 2018

TOM BRADY THREATENED STORMY https://t.co/UL2Y2UaQfh — Patrick O'Leary (@ughsoawkward) April 17, 2018

It's Tom Brady with Bon Jovi's hair! — Tom Provost (@TomProvost7) April 17, 2018

WHY DRAG TOM BRADY INTO THIS? pic.twitter.com/UKHm5xhddz — THORZUL (@Thorzul) April 17, 2018

Never mind that the Brady chin dimple is missing. People were rolling.

Like... don’t even try to tell me that’s not Tom Brady in Stormy’s sketch 😂 pic.twitter.com/3cqV0pu5AW — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) April 17, 2018

Stormy Daniels' Sketch Man Is Tom Brady? https://t.co/qXorjDur4q — Celebrity Feeds (@viplive) April 17, 2018

If only the height matched-- I love this theory. Unfortunately, Stormy put her thug at 5'9"- 6' so Tom Brady is innocent of StormyGate https://t.co/j2IglYmGFh — Courtney Gallipo (@CourtneyGallipo) April 17, 2018

*opens internet*



"Tom Brady threatened Stormy Daniels!!!"



*closes internet and goes outside for rest of day* — justin (@justingoree) April 17, 2018

You get the picture. At least this depiction, unlike a certain courtroom sketch from Deflategate, actually bears a resemblance to Brady.



This, allegedly, is Tom Brady. (Jane Rosenberg/Reuters)

