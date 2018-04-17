Have you seen that man?
Plenty of people on the Internet think they have — and they’ve decreed that the man in the sketch has nothing to do with any alleged threats against Stormy Daniels, the adult-film star who alleges an affair with Donald Trump years before he ran for president. Rather, they see a certain NFL quarterback, one often regarded as the greatest of all time. Guy with five Super Bowl rings. Supermodel wife.
That’s right: Tom Brady.
The Internet blew up shortly after Daniels and her attorney, Michael J. Avenatti, displayed the sketch Tuesday on ABC’s “The View.” They said the man approached Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, and threatened her shortly after she sought to sell her story about the brief affair to a tabloid magazine.
But in some online communities, the reaction to the sketch was less about the allegation and more about that famous-looking face.
Never mind that the Brady chin dimple is missing. People were rolling.
You get the picture. At least this depiction, unlike a certain courtroom sketch from Deflategate, actually bears a resemblance to Brady.
