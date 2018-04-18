

Brett Favre speaks at his 2016 NFL Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony. (Charles LeClaire/USA Today Sports)

According to the New York Post Tuesday, Brett Favre flunked an audition to replace Jon Gruden on “Monday Night Football.” According to Favre, he merely had a “good meeting” with producers of the telecast which resulted in him expressing ambivalence about possibly pursuing a career in the TV booth.

The Post’s Andrew Marchand, who has broken several bits of news on efforts to fill out the lineups for both ESPN’s “MNF” and Fox Sports’s inaugural telecasts of “Thursday Night Football,” offered the report on Favre. Citing sources, Marchand claimed that the former Packers quarterback “was not great during the tryout” and was informed that “he is no longer under consideration.”

Several hours later, Favre took to Twitter to present his version of events. “Wanted to clear something up from today’s press on me & ESPN,” he wrote. “Truth is I had a good meeting about possibly joining the MNF crew.

“I was intrigued when they called yet not sure I want to pursue a broadcasting career right now. I wish them the best of luck and a great season.”

[Brett Favre says he suffered ‘probably thousands’ of concussions]

As Marchand had it, Favre’s session with ESPN executives was less like a meeting and more like something akin to “American Idol” — just without Simon Cowell providing unsparing criticism. In any event, the search goes on to find the successor to Gruden, a popular fixture for nine years as the color analyst on “MNF” who returned to the NFL’s head-coaching ranks with the Raiders.

Marchand had previously reported that another top-tier quarterback, Peyton Manning, turned down overtures from both ESPN and Fox Sports to be the face of their respective telecasts. The latter network, which also holds the rights to televise Sunday games featuring NFC teams, will be in its first year at the helm of “TNF,” previously a property of both CBS and NBC and often criticized for poor matchups.

Fox Sports will be able to address that issue by moving some of the most appealing NFC showdowns from Sunday to Thursday, network executives said at a recent presentation for ad buyers (via New York Business Journal). The NFL has also reportedly agreed to relax a rule that restricted “TNF” matchups to teams from the same time zone, meaning that Fox Sports would be able to, for example, put a Cowboys-Eagles game on that telecast.

In addition, Fox Sports touted its cast for the “TNF” pregame show, including Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long and Michael Strahan, who are familiar to viewers from the network’s Sunday edition. Fox Sports may also borrow its top Sunday announcing tandem of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman for Thursday duties, per reports.

For its “MNF” play-by-play announcer, ESPN is expected to go with Joe Tessitore, replacing Sean McDonough, who partnered with Gruden for the past two seasons but is set to return to announcing college football games. Marchand reported that ESPN will get upcoming auditions from Anthony “Booger” McFarland, currently a college football analyst, and former head coach Rex Ryan, who got mixed reviews for a one-game stint in the “MNF” booth last September.

Favre had his own cameo appearance as a color analyst for a live game when he helped call a 2011 matchup between Southern Mississippi, where he played in college, and Rice for the now-defunct CSS network. He admitted to being nervous as the telecast began, and reviews at the time indicated that he needed a fair amount of polishing.

Other candidates considered by ESPN have reportedly included a pair of Pro Bowl tight ends still playing in the NFL, the Cowboys’ Jason Witten and the Panthers’ Greg Olsen, either of whom would have to retire to move full-time into broadcasting. Meanwhile, Favre, who retired in 2011 after a 20-year career that included a Super Bowl win in two appearances, three NFL MVP awards and 11 Pro Bowl nods, will presumably continue to be visible as pitchman for a variety of companies.

