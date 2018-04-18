

Brace yourself for more Terry, Howie and Michael. (Photo courtesy of Fox Sports)

Fox’s new “Thursday Night Football” broadcasts are going to have a distinctly Sunday morning vibe, at least as far as the pregame show goes.

The network will air a mini-version of its “NFL Sunday” offering, with Michael Strahan anchoring along with Terry Bradshaw and Howie Long in New York City. The three will continue to do the Sunday show, too, and it will remain based in Los Angeles. Jimmy Johnson and Curt Menafee, the Sunday morning host, will not be part of the Thursday show, Fox said in announcing its plans. Basing the show in New York will allow Strahan, evidently the hardest working man in show business, to anchor and continue with his “Good Morning America” co-hosting duties.

It is unclear who will take over after kickoff, although SI.com reported that Fox was working on using Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Erin Andrews on the prime-time games as well as in most of their usual Sunday spots.

The show will air at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on Fox and the NFL Network when Fox’s package begins Week 4. The telecasts are part of Fox’s $3.3 billion, five-year deal to carry games (excluding Thanksgiving) between Weeks 4-15. They’ll be simulcast on NFL Network and distributed in Spanish on Fox Deportes.

The Thursday package has become a fixture for fans, but players have voiced strong criticism of them.

“There was guys dropping down on both side with serious [and] minor injuries,” Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner said after a brutal Seahawks-Cardinals game in November. “We play a very physical game, a very physical sport, and to ask us to turn around and be ready after Sunday to turn around and have our bodies okay on that Thursday, it’s really tough to do. I hope the league is watching. Hopefully they’ll look at it and see what happens and change this format.”

Last year, Richard Sherman of the Seahawks broke down what a typical week in the life of an NFL player looks like — and compared it to a week that has a Thursday night game. Playing four days after a Sunday game, “your body,” he wrote on the Players Tribune, “isn’t ready. You’re still sore from Sunday’s game. You’re going to go out there and compete and give everything you have, because that’s what you do. But your body just won’t have as much to give as it would have had on a full week’s rest.”

That translates into games that may not be competitive. “We’ve seen blowouts, sloppy play and games that have been almost unwatchable — and it’s not the players’ faults. Their bodies just aren’t ready to play,” Sherman wrote. “I don’t think it’s a coincidence that the Cowboys-Vikings game a couple of weeks ago was the best ‘TNF’ game we’ve seen this season. You know why? Because they both played on Thanksgiving the week before, so they each had a full week off.”

On Thursday evening (and possibly earlier because of leaks to the media), we’ll see whether the NFL has taken steps to give teams a bye before Thursday games and just how strong Fox’s lineup of games is.

Read more from The Post:

Report on Tom Brady’s vague future could become the next Patriots drama

NFL schedule 2018: Here’s what you need to know and which games to watch

Thanks to the Internet, Tom Brady had a very Stormy day

Adidas is interested in signing Colin Kaepernick — if he signs with NFL team

Dez Bryant isn’t elite anymore but could help the right team

NFL hit with age discrimination lawsuit filed by former security personnel