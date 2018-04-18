

Saquon Barkley racked up 5,038 yards from scrimmage, with 51 touchdowns, in three seasons at Penn State. (Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press)

Saquon Barkley is viewed by many as the best player in the NFL draft, one in which several quarterbacks are expected to go very early and where the Browns hold both the No. 1 and No. 4 overall picks. Put all that together, and there’s a very good chance that talent-starved Cleveland winds up drafting the Penn State running back.

That’s the last thing, though, that Barkley’s handlers at Roc Nation want for their client, whom they would vastly prefer to see drafted by the Giants at No. 2, thus putting him in the city where he spent his early years. More importantly, it would put him in the country’s biggest market, where he could “become the Face of the League,” as Ben Baskin put it Wednesday in a feature for Sports Illustrated that made the claim about Roc Nation.

In response, Barkley’s agent denied to the Cleveland Plain Dealer’s Mary Kay Cabot that Barkley had received any such advice. “As Saquon’s [agent] I can say on behalf of our entire team that we would be thrilled for Saquon to go to whichever team drafts him,” Kim Miale said via text message. “We know he will be a resounding success for any team fortunate enough to select him.”

As for Barkley himself, Baskin’s piece made it clear that the consensus all-American back would be delighted to be drafted No. 1 overall by whichever team happened to hold that pick. “Why should I not go No. 1?” Barkley is quoted as saying, while claiming that whereas every other top prospect has a “but,” a flaw of some sort, attached to him, “With me, I can confidently say there is no but.”

As for getting picked by Cleveland, specifically, Barkley went so far as to dream of the glory that would accrue from helping the long-downtrodden Browns win a championship, much as LeBron James did for the Cavaliers. “He believes that if he brings a championship to [Cleveland],” Baskin wrote of Barkley, ” … he’ll be hailed as the best athlete of his generation and have a statue built in his honor.”

Executives at Roc Nation, the multifaceted entertainment company founded by rapper/entrepreneur Sean “Jay-Z” Carter, would likely be happy with that outcome, as well, but given its great uncertainty, they reportedly “don’t want him in Cleveland.”

Statement from @SInow: "SI continues to stand by its reporting and story in the current issue.” https://t.co/WZEBs1uakS — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) April 18, 2018

“They want him to go second to the Giants and play in the media capital of the world,” Baskin wrote. “That’s where you can become the Face of the League. His manager even implored him to pull an Eli Manning and demand that the Browns not draft him. Barkley never considered the option.

“Sure, he likes the idea of being back in the city of his birth — even playing for the Jets, the team he grew up rooting for. And of course he’s heard countless people tell him that if he ends up in Cleveland, his career will be ruined. … He’s happy to take that risk, though.”

Manning became shorthand for such don’t-draft-me demands in 2004, after his agent reportedly gave that ultimatum to the Chargers, who had the No. 1 pick that year. The team, then based in San Diego, went ahead and selected Manning with the top pick, but quickly traded him to the Giants for a package that included another highly regarded quarterback, Philip Rivers.

One of this year’s top quarterback prospects, UCLA’s Josh Rosen, was reported in December to be “hesitant to declare for next year’s NFL draft if he knew that Cleveland was going to take him.” However, during February’s draft combine Rosen said, “I’ve never said anything about not wanting to play in Cleveland. I don’t know where that came from.”

Rosen is in contention to go No. 1 overall, as are three other quarterbacks, listed in order of consensus expectation: Southern Cal’s Sam Darnold, Wyoming’s Josh Allen and Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield. The Browns had reportedly been considering Barkley at No. 1 until the Jets traded into the third spot with the obvious intention to take a quarterback, making Cleveland executives more inclined to ensure they got their preferred signal-caller with the top pick.

There appears to be a very good chance quarterbacks go with the first three picks, which would give the Browns a second shot at Barkley at No. 4, assuming Cleveland keeps that pick. The Giants are the real wild card, as some reports have them coveting Barkley and feeling that Manning, even at age 37, still has a couple more good seasons left in him.

If the Giants do make that choice, that presumably would be just fine with Barkley, even though he grew up rooting for the Jets and idolizing that team’s Hall of Fame running back, Curtis Martin. It’s safe to say that, his agent’s denials aside, Barkley’s handlers at Roc Nation would be absolutely thrilled to see him in a certain concrete jungle where dreams are made of.

