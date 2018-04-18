

Gregg and Erin Popovich were married for four decades. (Nick Wass/Associated Press)

The NBA world was jolted Wednesday with news that Erin Popovich, the wife of Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich, had died at age 67. She reportedly had been ill for an “extended period,” as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported, and her passing produced an outpouring of sympathy for Popovich and the San Antonio organization in general.

“We mourn the loss of Erin,” Spurs General Manager RC Buford said in a statement. “She was a strong, wonderful, kind, intelligent woman who provided love, support and humor to all of us.”

According to the Spurs, the Popoviches were married for four decades, and they had two children and two grandchildren. The team asked for the media to “respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

“Obviously I’m a huge Pop fan. I love Pop. That’s such a tragedy,” LeBron James said, just after his Cavaliers defeated the Pacers in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series. “My best wishes go out to Pop and his family.

“I know that’s devastating news … holy s—,” James continued with visible emotion. “It’s just a lot. The NBA family, we stick together. I know we compete every night, but something like this happens, and it just puts everything in perspective. … I know the man above never makes a mistake, even when sometimes you have to ask why, but that’s just terrible news, and my best of luck to Pop and everyone in San Antonio and the whole Spurs family.”

"That's such a tragedy. My best wishes go out to Pop and his family." - @KingJames on the passing of Erin Popovich pic.twitter.com/83dc09urac — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 19, 2018

"There's nothing you can really say. It's a tough situation."



The TNT crew mourns the loss of Erin Popovich, the wife of Spurs head coach, Gregg Popovich. pic.twitter.com/zg1Y6pQFS3 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 19, 2018

Warriors Coach Steve Kerr, whose team is in the midst of a playoff series against the Spurs and was holding a practice when the news broke, was reported to be “too stunned” to offer immediate comment on Erin Popovich’s death. Kerr has had a close bond with his San Antonio counterpart dating back to the late 1990s, when Kerr played for the Popovich’s Spurs.

Golden State forward Kevin Durant also struggled for words, while some other NBA players took to Twitter to express their shock and sadness.

Warriors just learning about Erin Popovich’s passing. Steve Kerr understandably at a loss for words. Same with Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/PT48FYKIOC — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) April 19, 2018

Praying for Coach Pop and his family! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) April 19, 2018

We’re all with you coach pop. — Aaron Gordon (@Double0AG) April 19, 2018

Prayers up for Pop and his family right now 🙏🏾 — Harrison Barnes (@hbarnes) April 19, 2018

Knowing Pop, it’s fair to assume Erin Popovich was an absolute legend. My deepest sympathies to Pop and his daughters. — Steve Nash (@SteveNash) April 19, 2018

Prayers out to coach Pop and his family🙏🏽🙏🏽😞 https://t.co/I6NyHY4xOQ — Devin Booker (@DevinBook) April 19, 2018

Ughhh. RIP Erin Popovich. Condolences to Pop and his family...40 years of marriage. It’s bigger than basketball. The NBA family mourning this loss — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) April 19, 2018

Prayers up to Coach Pop.. 🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Josh Richardson (@J_Rich1) April 19, 2018

“Terrific Wife and Mother! She fought hard for a long time!! #RIP my Friend!!” Alabama Coach Avery Johnson said of Erin Popovich on Twitter. As with Kerr, Johnson played for, and won an NBA championship with, Gregg Popovich.

Numerous media members, with whom the 69-year-old Popovich has been known to have more than his share of prickly exchanges, also offered their condolences. “Beyond heartbroken for Coach Popovich, his immediate family and his Spurs family,” TNT sideline reporter David Aldridge, one of the coach’s most frequent foils, said on Twitter. “Blessings to all on your loss.”

In a 2012 radio interview, Popovich acknowledged that he can be difficult with reporters, and he said that his wife frequently called him out for that. “It entertains everybody but my wife,” he said. “When I get home and she says, ‘Jeez, why are you so mean? You’re a jerk, people hate you.’ I go, ‘I’m sorry honey, I have to do better next time.’ ”

The circumstances of Erin Popovich’s death were not made available as of this writing. Gregg Popovich has yet to offer public comment.

“Life is short, enjoy your loved ones and don’t lose your time hating each other,” the Hornets’ Nicolas Batum said on Twitter. “Prayers and thoughts to Pop and his family.”

