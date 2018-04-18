

There are few givens in each year’s NFL schedule, apart from the fact that each team’s opponents are set in stone by the league’s scheduling rotation. We know the Cowboys and Lions will both be playing on Thanksgiving, we know that a handful of teams will be squaring off in England and we know that the defending Super Bowl champions get to open the season at home on the Thursday after Labor Day.

This season, that would be the Philadelphia Eagles, who get the following teams at home this season: the Cowboys, Redskins, Giants, Falcons, Panthers, Vikings, Texans and Colts. So let’s peer into the crystal ball and try to predict who will be visiting Philadelphia to open the NFL season on Sept. 6 (officially, this will be revealed Thursday night at 8 p.m. Eastern, though don’t be surprised if it leaks out before that).

But first, let’s try to make this more of an educated guess by going over past NFL kickoff games (the current format with the Super Bowl winner hosting has been in place since 2004) to see what the league usually has looked for in an opponent:

— Of the 14 season openers since 2004, 12 have featured a conference rival, but only two have featured a division rival.

— Eleven of the 14 season-opening opponents made the playoffs the previous year, including the last five and nine of the last 10.

— Four of the 14 games were rematches from the previous postseason (one division, two conference title games, one Super Bowl).

— Three of the 14 games featured rematches from the previous regular season, though two of them were because the teams came from the same division.

— Only two of the 14 season-opening opponents failed to compile a winning record in the previous season (the Raiders in 2005 after going 5-11, and the Cowboys in 2012 after an 8-8 record one year earlier).

So based on what we have here, the NFL perhaps is looking at an NFC rival who made the playoffs last year. Unfortunately for our purposes, the Eagles have three such teams on their home schedule and defeated two of them in the playoffs. They also have two division rivals who are big favorites of television executives because of their alleged ability to draw eyeballs (the Cowboys and Giants). But we can still wager a guess. Here are the Eagles’ possible season-opening opponents, listed in order of probability:

1. Vikings: Philadelphia clobbered Minnesota in last year’s NFC title game, and a rematch would be enticing, especially considering Minnesota’s new big-money quarterback, Kirk Cousins.

2. Falcons: Eight days before the NFC championship game, Philadelphia beat Atlanta by five in a field goal-filled affair. A battle of the previous two NFC champions would be a perfectly acceptable candidate.

3. Panthers: Does Cam Newton still move the needle enough to get his team into the NFL’s spotlight game of Week 1?

4. Cowboys: On a surface level, Dallas should be a shoe-in because of the whole America’s Team thing. But people are going to watch this game no matter what; NBC doesn’t necessarily need to lean on the Cowboys here.

5. Giants: At best, New York is rebuilding. At worst, they’re going to stink again. But four Giants games last season were in prime-time despite their terrible-ness, which speaks more to the league scheduling things well in advance than anything else.

6. Redskins: Meh.

7. Colts: If it were certain that Andrew Luck would be ready to roll after a season lost to injury, we’d probably be moving Indy up a few notches. But last anyone has heard, the dude isn’t even throwing yet.

8. Texans: The NFL is not slotting the Houston Texans into its first game of the season. It just isn’t.

So there you have it. Eagles-Vikings will open the regular season, unless it’s Eagles-Falcons or Eagles-Panthers or Eagles-Cowboys. Or any of the other four possibilities. About the only guarantee is this:

If you’re in Philly right now, you’ll probably see huge mobs chanting E-A-G-L-E-S, honking horns, loud fireworks, yelling and screaming, ppl climbing poles and buses, bonfires in the streets, ppl running around in dog masks. All this cuz the Eagles are #SuperBowl champs. 😂🔥🦅 pic.twitter.com/RVE4bYn2xR — BRYANT HARRIS ✊🏾 (@Rahsolo) February 5, 2018

