

Seattle’s Daniel Vogelbach, right, tags Houston’s Evan Gattis out for a triple play as Gattis walks off the field. (Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)

Evan Gattis thought there were three outs. Soon enough, there were — after he walked away from first base and was tagged for the third out of a very unusual triple play.

Of course, all triple plays are rare events in the grand scheme of things. The one the Mariners turned Thursday against Gattis’s Astros was their first since 2015 and the 12th in franchise history.

Still, not all triple plays double as fodder for baseball blooper reels. With no outs and runners on first and second in the fourth inning of the game at Seattle, Gattis hit a checked-swing grounder to third, where Kyle Seager stepped on the bag and threw to second for the force and what should have been just a double play, as second baseman Robinson Cano elected not to throw to first.

However, Seager pointed out that Gattis was walking back to his dugout, so Cano ended up throwing the ball to first baseman Daniel Vogelbach, who tagged Houston’s designated hitter for the third out.

#Mariners turn crazy triple play thanks to Gattis 😂 pic.twitter.com/VhZ763M51v — DFS chat 🏀🏈⚾️⛳️⚽️🏒 (@DFSchat) April 19, 2018

And that folks, is a triple play! We'll take that any day of the week. #TrueToTheBlue — Mariners (@Mariners) April 19, 2018

After the game, Gattis asked reporters in the Astros’ locker room, “Who wants to ask me about my dumb play?” He had plenty of takers.

“It was just a mistake,” Gattis said (via MLB.com). “I knew how many outs there were. It was about grounding into a double play. At the time I wanted to laugh on the inside because of how stupid it was. It was a 0-0 game. I think I got so mad I couldn’t think straight. It’s ridiculous.”

“That was an ugly play and clearly not something we want to see happen,” Houston manager AJ Hinch said.

“I’d never been part of a triple play,” said Seager. “That was pretty cool. It was an interesting one, as well. When I threw it to Robbie and he didn’t throw it [to first] I was like, ‘Oh man, he was going to be safe either way, but you might as well try it.’ Then we ended up getting him anyway, so Robbie was a genius.”

This was the first triple play of the 2018 MLB season, and it will be hard to top it for weirdness. Meanwhile, Gattis may want to pay some more attention to the gestures opposing fielders make after plays, in which they signal to teammates how many outs there are.

Fortunately for the burly, sixth-year veteran, his blunder ultimately proved harmless — except perhaps to his ego — as his Astros routed the Mariners, 9-2.

