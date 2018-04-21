

Derek Jeter didn’t take too kindly to some questions from Bryant Gumbel during an interview for HBO’s “Real Sports.” (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Derek Jeter’s appearance on HBO’s “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” is sure to provide another high point of his short tenure in charge of the Miami Marlins.

Already, Jeter has sparred with fans since purchasing a portion of the ballclub in 2017. The team carries $400 million in debt, its farm system is among Major League Baseball’s worst and so are its attendance figures. Jeter masterminded trades of Giancarlo Stanton, Dee Gordon, Christian Yelich and Marcell Ozuna. It all appears to be a pretty obvious tank job to allow the Marlins to restock and compete a few years from now.

[Calling it an ‘awkward situation,’ Derek Jeter will skip Marlins’ visit to Yankee Stadium]

But Jeter refuses to acknowledge the tactic, and his interview with Gumbel went off the rails in a hurry when the host confronted him on the topic. The Miami Herald obtained a transcript of the interview, which will air Tuesday at 10 p.m.

BRYANT GUMBEL: “If you were tanking, would you tell me?” DEREK JETER: “Tanking? What is — no — tanking?” GUMBEL: “Tanking is — not trying your hardest to win ballgames in — every day.” JETER: “We’re trying to win ballgames every day.” GUMBEL: “If you trade your best players in exchange for prospects, it’s unlikely you’re going to win more games in the immediate future–” JETER: “When you take the field, you have an opportunity to win each and every day. Each and every day. You never tell your team that they’re expected to lose. Never.” GUMBEL: “Not in so–” JETER: “Now, you can think — now — now, I can’t tell you how you think. Like, I see your mind. I see that’s how you think. I don’t think like that. That’s your mind working like that.” GUMBEL: “No, I get that. But I guess not in so many words–” JETER: “But you don’t. But you don’t get it.” GUMBEL: “I do.” JETER: “You don’t. We have two different mi– I can’t wait to get you on the golf course, man. We got– I mean, I can’t wait for this one.” GUMBEL: “No, I mean–” JETER: “You’re mentally weak.” GUMBEL: “No, I just– I’m– I’m realistic. You really expect this team–” JETER: “I expect this team to–” GUMBEL: “–as presently configured to contend–” JETER: “–compete, to compete. To compete–” GUMBEL: “Compete is one thing–” JETER: “Every sing–” GUMBEL: “Watch my lips. Not compete.” JETER: “I see your–” GUMBEL: “Contend.” JETER: “I see your lips. I see. I’ve been seeing ’em this whole interview. I see your lips moving constantly. You’d never tell your players that you are expected to lose. You don’t do that. You should take that as a slap in the face as a player. You should take that as a slap in the face.” GUMBEL: “You expect them to contend?” JETER: “I do. I do. If I don’t believe with the– in the players that we have on the field, who’s going to believe in them?” GUMBEL: “But as an executive, it looks like you’re delusional if you believe otherwise–” JETER: “Well, call me delusional.”

Is Jeter delusional? Not if he knows exactly what he’s doing.

