

White Sox reliever Danny Farquhar is in the neurosurgical ICU at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. (Orlin Wagner/Associated Press)

White Sox relief pitcher Danny Farquhar suffered a ruptured aneurysm that resulted in a brain hemorrhage during the sixth inning of Friday night’s game against the Houston Astros, the team announced Saturday.

Farquhar passed out in the dugout after throwing 15 pitches in the top half of the sixth inning in a 10-0 loss. He regained consciousness and was taken to Rush University Medical Center, the White Sox said in a statement.

The team said Farquhar is “currently stable, but in critical condition.”

Statement on Danny Farquhar.



White Sox fans, please keep Danny and his family in your positive thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/4DdwnXbVXd — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 21, 2018

Farquhar, in his seventh season and second with the White Sox, was tended to in the dugout by team medical staff and EMTs. Per the Chicago Tribune, White Sox starter James Shields said of Farquhar, “All that matters is family and life. He’s a brother of ours and a great teammate.

“It crushes us in this clubhouse,” Shields said. “Nothing really matters baseball-wise when something like that happens. When you see one of your brothers go down like that it’s not very fun to watch. He’s such a resilient human being and we’re praying for him and hope everything goes well.”

