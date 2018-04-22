

Brandon Belt is greeted by Giants teammate Andrew McCutchen a fifth-inning home run against the Angels. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Not all outs are created equal. Sure, Brandon Belt’s first-inning at-bat Sunday against Angels starter Jaime Barria resulted in a harmless flyball that was caught in right field, but what transpired before it was quite the battle.

In fact, it was a record-setting battle, as Barria required a mind-boggling total of 21 pitches to subdue Belt, with the Giants first baseman at one point fouling off 11 straight pitches.

That made for the most pitches in a single at-bat since such records began to be kept in 1988. The previous mark of 20 was set by Astros batter Ricky Gutierrez against then-Indians pitcher Bartolo Colon on June 26, 1998.

Blackjack!



Jaime Barria wins 21(!) pitch at bat with Brandon Belt. pic.twitter.com/6NhrlPaAQs — MLB (@MLB) April 22, 2018

“I wasn’t going to give it up and the pitcher wasn’t either,” said Belt, who ended up going 3 for 5 with a home run in a 4-2 Giants win. “It made for a good battle. If it helped get me a little bit locked in for later in the game, it was worth it.”

Belt’s at-bat lasted 12 minutes 45 seconds, as he swung and missed just once and fouled off 16 two-strike pitches. He was just the second hitter of the game, but after his epic confrontation with Barria, Angels pitching coach Charles Nagy felt compelled to visit the mound to check on his starter.

“I think after like the 16th pitch the crowd started getting into it,” said the Angels’ Mike Trout. “I couldn’t imagine being up there for 21 pitches. It’s unbelievable.”

Barria wound up throwing 49 pitches total in the first inning, but he wriggled out of a one-out, bases-loaded jam without giving up a run. The next time he faced Belt, in the third inning, Barria gave up a single in an eight-pitch at-bat, then he was lifted for a reliever after walking the next batter, Andrew McCutchen, having thrown 77 pitches in all, 57 for strikes.

Barria is a 21-year-old rookie who was making just the second start of his MLB career. Belt, 30, is in his eighth season and came into the game batting .259 with an .888 OPS.

The record-setting at-bat also served as a reminder of the remarkable career of the 44-year-old Colon, who was in his first full MLB season in 1998 and is still pitching, this season for the Rangers, his 11th team. In five games and three starts, Colon has a 2.59 ERA and he took a perfect game last week into the eighth inning against the defending champion Astros.

In his most recent start, on Saturday, the famously plump Colon showed he can still move as quickly as he needs to. Facing the Brewers, “Big Sexy” beat two straight Milwaukee batters to the bag on consecutive balls hit to Texas first baseman Ronald Guzman, the second of whom was Dee Gordon, one of the fastest players in baseball.

BARTOLO WENT FULL HUSTLE ON BACK-TO-BACK PLAYS. pic.twitter.com/QqyBSiJIY9 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 22, 2018

