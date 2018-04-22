

Jim Harbaugh was said to be “aware” of the tweets. (Patrick Semansky/Associated Press)

A former Michigan linebacker apologized Sunday for posting tweets that appeared to threaten Coach Jim Harbaugh. In his statement, though, Elysee Mbem-Bosse continued to allege that he was unfairly being prevented from playing football over an unfounded diagnosis of mental illness.

“I take full responsibility for the tweets I made regarding the safety of Coach Harbaugh which I apologize fully for,” Mbem-Bosse said on Twitter, “but being harassed by the university police and being told I’m mentally ill without proper evaluation is against my civil rights. … At the end of the day I want to play football!”

Mbem-Bosse, a native of Cameroon who came to the Wolverines in 2016 as a three-star recruit out of Ellenwood, Ga., had made several comments on Twitter earlier in the month that expressed anger over having been apparently removed from the team in November. No official reason has reportedly been provided for the departure, but Mbem-Bosse claimed in one tweet that he was “suspended for going to take care of my family,” adding “You f—— [clown emoji]” and a reply in which he tagged Harbaugh’s Twitter handle.

Most of Mbem-Bosse’s tweets that caught the attention of Michigan’s campus police department, which said it has opened an investigation, have been deleted. One from Monday that was still up as of Sunday says, “Within hours of my family crisis. F— YOU. GN. It’s on tomorrow.”

Others were preserved as images by a Reddit user. According to those images, Mbem-Bosse’s threatening remarks included:

“Let’s not have a murder case on your hands.”

“Michigan is open carry. Let’s not forget. Not your friend.”

“I was nice enough to call the cops next time I’m calling the morgue.”

“Elysee left the football program in mid-November and is no longer with the team,” Michigan’s athletic department said Tuesday in a statement (via the Detroit Free Press). Wolverines athletic director Warde Manuel said Wednesday (via the Free Press) that he wouldn’t “comment on any of the pending investigation,” but added, “Always concerned with anything that pops up about a threat and also concerned about him and where he is as a student.”

On Saturday, Mbem-Bosse said on Twitter that if he were to “really threaten someone” then he should be taken to “jail,” adding, “Don’t give me fake sympathy I don’t need it nor want it.”

Earlier in the day, he posted a tweet in which he appeared to share a court document in which a medical examiner attested that Mbem-Bosse had been found to be mentally ill. He tagged Harbaugh and asked, “What type of Mafia work is this?”

@CoachJim4UM let's get honest what type of Mafia work is this?unbelievable the extent men will go just to cover up their mistakes and flaws pic.twitter.com/WFE1E0QPHp — Need just the Lord (@ElyseeBoss) April 21, 2018

Mbem-Bosse shared an image Wednesday that appeared to be a note from a campus financial services coordinator, telling him that his athletic aid was being canceled at the end of the winter term. He posted some tweets Sunday that implied that he had been taken to a hospital, including several that appeared to be referring to him in the third person.

“They keeping him at the hospital 5 days now involuntary,” the tweet said.

“We care about all of the student-athletes we have, whether or not they are on the team currently or not. And so, both concerned on all ends,” Manuel said Wednesday, noting that Harbaugh was “aware” of the tweets. “We’re working on it, everybody in the university that needs to be around this to try to resolve it. We’ll continue to do that.”

