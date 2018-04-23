

Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel and Kris Letang (left to right) celebrate one of Guentzel’s third-period goals. (Tom Mihalek/Associated Press)

In one of the most Philly fan things ever, the rowdy rooters from the City of Brotherly Love took out their frustration with Sidney Crosby — whose Pittsburgh Penguins were booting the Flyers out of the playoffs with an 8-5 Game 6 win — by throwing things at him and his teammates Sunday afternoon. Stuff. Detritus. And beer cans.

Full, unquaffed cans of beer. [Sob.]

It was ugly — the kind of ugly activity that has dogged Philadelphia sports fans over the years — and it was an unfortunate display for a city trying to shake that unruly image. And it left Pittsburgh General Manager Jim Rutherford boiling mad as he watched at Wells Fargo Center.

“There were frustrated fans,” Rutherford told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Monday. “They decided to waste their money and throw some things on the ice that they had already spent money on. I guess some of them have more money than brains.”

It was downright dangerous, too. NBC’s Pierre McGuire warned on the broadcast that there was “heavy artillery flying all over down here.” Of the cans that sailed over his head, he said: “Those have beer in them. It’s not like they’re empty, trust me.”

Crosby scored another point against Philly with his observation: “Those things were full. What a waste. Guess they have to be full to throw them that far.”

Oof.

“Somebody could have gotten hurt,” said Rutherford, whose anger was directed at fans and not the Flyers. “It doesn’t make a lot of sense. The game’s over at that point.”

Two years ago, Flyers PA announcer Lou Nolan pleaded with fans to stop throwing their promotional light-up bracelets on the ice during a playoff loss to the Capitals. “This is Philly; this is not somewhere else in the NHL,” he said at the time (via Dan Steinberg). “Have some class.” As Steinberg recounted:

“Okay, those fans that were classless enough to throw these … next one that’s out there is going to cause us a minor penalty,” he said in mounting panic. “Okay, those of you that have been throwing them, you’ve done it now!” poor Nolan finally said in agony. “Two-minute bench minor. Way to go.”

Nolan was left making a similar warning Sunday.

Fans throw things on ice after Pens’ ENG — Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) April 22, 2018

How many times has Lou Nolan had to make the announcement:



“Ladies and gentleman, please do not throw objects on the ice." — PensNation Poutine (@PensNationK) April 22, 2018

A Flyers season isn't official until the PA guy asks fans to please refrain from throwing objects onto the ice. — Dan Saraceni (@cultureoflosing) April 22, 2018

Penguins players looking on at the classless act of Philadelphia fans. pic.twitter.com/MGgy3aAeDg — kuhnackl (@C_Murda17) April 22, 2018

The big rig keeping rusty safe from flyer fans throwing beer cans... we should all have someone like this in our life to protect us... pic.twitter.com/9qpSorK7PR — KesselMania (@Kessel_Mania) April 22, 2018

Maybe next time, Crosby can take a page out of Justin Verlander’s book. The Houston Astros pitcher had a fresh new way of responding to a heckler’s “you suck” taunts Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.

Verlander emerged from the dugout, turned to face the crowd and, with a smile on his face, held up pieces of paper on which were written:

“No”

“You”

“Suck”

This lady has been taunting Justin Verlander and astros saying “they suck” and Justin Verlander held up signs that said “no, you suck”😂 @blummer27 @JustinVerlander @JuliaMorales pic.twitter.com/IaRVmdn4BN — Jaydo (@jacobqualls3) April 22, 2018

More from The Post:

British chef Matt Campbell dies after collapsing during warmest London Marathon on record

White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar in ‘fight of his life’ after brain hemorrhage

McKayla Maroney says she spoke of Larry Nassar abuse to USA Gymnastics coach in 2011

Ex-Michigan player apologizes for tweets threatening Jim Harbaugh

A grieving Gregg Popovich sat out Spurs’ Game 4 win over Warriors

CBS announcer Jay Feely says posing with a gun in daughter’s prom photo was ‘a joke’