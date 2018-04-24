

Rapper Meek Mill, left, comes out to ring a Liberty Bell replica with actor Kevin Hart before Game 5. (Chris Szagola/Associated Press)

Meek Mill, just hours after being released from prison on bail, rang the bell before the start of Game 5 of the Philadelphia 76ers’ playoff series against the Miami Heat.

Mill, a prominent rapper and Philadelphia native, came to the game with minority owner Michael Rubin and comedian Kevin Hart and spent time with the team in the locker room before the game.

He also exchanged a greeting with star center Joel Embiid before tip from his courtside seat — where Mill is wearing an Embiid jersey.

Real recognizes real.



Joel Embiid and Meek Mill greet one another....both wearing Embiid jerseys. pic.twitter.com/IzNEb2yd07 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) April 25, 2018

I’d like to thank God, my family, and all my public advocates for their love, support and encouragement during this difficult time. While the past five months have been a nightmare, the prayers, visits, calls, letters and rallies have helped me stay positive. — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 24, 2018

Mill, whose given name is Robert Williams, had received a visit earlier Tuesday from comedian Hart and Rubin at a state correction institution in Chester, Pa., at which he was incarcerated for five months for a probation violation. A short time later, Rubin posted on Instagram a picture of himself, Mill and Hart at a Sixers game, and said he was going back to the prison to pick the rapper up. The lift Rubin provided turned out to include a helicopter trip to rush the rapper back to Philadelphia for the 8 p.m. tip-off at Wells Fargo Center.

[Why is there a snake on the Philadelphia 76ers’ court?]

They came and got Meek Mill in a helicopter 💯💪🏽#MeekFree pic.twitter.com/URKbgTkAjQ — 💸 (@SMWWMANDO) April 24, 2018

Meek Mill heading into Sixers locker room. pic.twitter.com/HnFxwRBNLi — Noah Levick (@NoahLevick) April 24, 2018

Sixers players ran out onto the court Tuesday night for pregame warm-ups to Mill’s “Ima Boss” after sharing embraces with the rapper inside their locker room.

Sixers run out to Meek Mill’s “Ima Boss” 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/nL87FnPPZB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 24, 2018

Mill’s case has been championed by players across the NBA — including Sixers rookies Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz, who reportedly went to visit him in prison, as well — and he has frequently attended Philadelphia games over the years. After ringing the bell Tuesday, Mill headed to a seat courtside.

Just the idea of the rapper being in attendance for Tuesday night’s game — which, if the Sixers win, will mean they advance to the second round for the first time in six years, where they’ll face either the Milwaukee Bucks or Boston Celtics — swept across the Internet.

Everything is coming up Philly. What freaking universe are we living in? https://t.co/t4WDRscbof — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) April 24, 2018

Meek Mill walking into the Sixers locker room tonight



pic.twitter.com/dsfISd6VNT — Joey Langone (@JoeyLangone) April 24, 2018

Philly after meek mill rings the bell tonight pic.twitter.com/VBIAfoLa5w — Sixers Nation (@PHLSixersNation) April 24, 2018

Meek Mill is free.



Sixers winning by 100 tonight. — Cycle (@bycycle) April 24, 2018

if meek mill is courtside tonight, sixers by 50 — kelly cohen (@politiCOHEN_) April 24, 2018

It took meek mill 5 months to get out of jail but this guy from the Waffle House shooting can potentially be out by next week on BAIL. #OnlyInAmerica — kuz (@kylekuzma) April 24, 2018

Meek free 🙌🏾 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) April 24, 2018

Read more:

Russell Westbrook and the Thunder don’t appear to have any idea how to beat the Jazz

Why is there a snake on the Philadelphia 76ers’ court?

Shining a spotlight on the 2018 NBA playoffs underachievers

John Wall has regained point god form, and that’s just what the Wizards need

Jazz boots Thunder to the brink in testy win; Rockets’ 50-point quarter fuels rout