

What he really wants to do is direct. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Stephen Curry is going Hollywood.

The Golden State Warriors star, who recently formed a production company called Unanimous Media, has agreed to a broad, multiyear development deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment, the company announced Monday. The deal, according to the Hollywood Reporter, will involve first-look film and TV projects, partnership opportunities, electronics gaming and virtual reality. Unanimous Media will be located on the Sony Pictures studio lot in Culver City, Calif.

“I’ve been blessed to have this platform and I want to use it to affect the world positively,” Curry said in a statement to THR. “Partnering with Sony to share inspiring content with a global audience was a foregone conclusion.”

Film and television projects are likely to be geared toward faith, family and, of course, sports and should offer Curry and his wife the chance to expand their audiences exponentially. Both Curry and his wife, Ayesha, post frequently on Twitter and Instagram about their faith. Curry has 12.5 million followers on Twitter and 19.9 million Instagram followers. Ayesha Curry, who has published a cookbook, produced a line of cookware and done a cooking show, has 5.5 million Instagram followers.

Curry chose Unanimous as the name of his company because the second of his two NBA MVP awards, in 2016, was by a unanimous vote. Last July, Curry re-upped with the Golden State Warriors, signing a five-year deal that will pay him $201 million.

“Steph is a transcendent figure in current culture. His wide-ranging content creation interests overlap well with our varied businesses and we have been equally impressed with his team,” Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group chairman Tom Rothman said in a statement. “We are honored to have been drafted and now we know how lucky Golden State feels every day.”

Curry isn’t the only athlete branching out. Kobe Bryant won an Oscar earlier this year for his animated short “Dear Basketball” and has a deal in place with ESPN’s “Detail.” LeBron James and Maverick Carter have SpringHill Entertainment, which is producing Antoine Fuqua’s Muhammad Ali documentary for HBO, the NBC game show “The Wall” and “Rise Up,” a civil rights documentary.

In the NFL, Aaron Rodgers earlier this year was executive producer of “Destination Dallas: Drive to the NFL Draft,” an NFL Media series that highlighted eight NFL draft prospects.

