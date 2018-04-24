

Mike Francesa apparently is back at WFAN after a brief “retirement.” (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Mike Francesa signed off for the final time Dec. 15, telling his WFAN listeners in New York that “I think it’s time to go” after undertaking a months-long retirement tour.

Wherever he went, the journey lasted four months. On Tuesday, Bob Raissman of the New York Daily News ended a few days of speculation by reporting that Francesa will return “soon” to WFAN in the 3-7 p.m. weekday drive-time slot, barring any last-minute snags in negotiations between the 64-year-old sports-talker and the station.

Raissman says Chris Carlin, Maggie Gray and Bart Scott, the trio that replaced Francesa, will split the 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. hours with Joe Benigno and Evan Roberts, who currently occupy most of that time on WFAN. “The Afternoon Drive,” the replacement show hosted by Carlin, Gray and Scott, was beaten in the ratings by Michael Kay’s ESPN New York show in the desired male 25-54 demographic after Francesa stepped down, losing a lead long held by Francesa.

The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand also reports that Carlin, Gray and Scott will be retained for a yet-to-be-determined time slot.

Earlier Tuesday morning, Francesa told Newsday’s Neil Best that “it is time to return to WFAN” and that he had been working on a project with CAA, his talent agency, “for months.” Francesa also cryptically alluded to a faction at WFAN that was campaigning against his return, saying that spurred him to get back on the air. The hard feelings are hardly surprising: Late last month, Francesa and Chris Russo, his longtime co-host who has since moved on to his own SiriusXM channel, poked fun at WFAN’s struggling ratings.

If Raissman’s reporting is accurate, Francesa’s new WFAN show will be 90 minutes shorter than his previous endeavor, which aired for nearly three decades in the 1-6:30 p.m. slot.

