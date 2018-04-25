

Police say a man was attacked outside the Albert pub near Anfield before the Champions League game between Liverpool and Roma on Tuesday. (Peter Byrne / PA via AP)

A 53-year-old man is in critical condition after fans clashed outside a Liverpool pub shortly before the Champions League game between Roma and Liverpool on Tuesday evening at Anfield.

The attack was quickly condemned by Roma officials and left Liverpool’s captain quoting “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” the song that became team’s signature long ago and took on new meaning and poignancy after 96 fans were killed in the 1989 Hillsborough disaster. “You’ll Never Walk Alone” appears on the team’s crest and is played before every home game.

“The thoughts and prayers of all the players are with the Liverpool fan who is currently very poorly in hospital, after being badly hurt ahead of our game last night,” Jordan Henderson tweeted. “He came to watch a football match and support our team — the only result that matters to us now is that he recovers and can return home to be with his family and loved ones. You’ll Never Walk Alone”

The man, identified as Sean Cox of Dunboyne, County Meath in the Irish Republic, is hospitalized with a head injury. Describing him as a “long-serving” and “popular” member of the St. Peter’s GAA football club in Dunboyne on that club’s website, St. Peter’s GAA asked that Cox and his family “get the privacy and space they need. We will not be making any further statement at this time.”

Two men from Rome have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, according to Merseyside police, and seven others are being held for other offenses, the BBC reported.

Pre-match trouble outside Anfield started when group of Roma fans arrived via Venmore St, burst on to Walton Breck Rd & attacked, many using belts. #LFC fan knocked to floor & received lengthy medical treatment. Skirmishes, projectiles, at least 1 hammer in hand, police arrived pic.twitter.com/Yaby4q5f0Y — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) April 24, 2018

“AS Roma condemns in the strongest possible terms the abhorrent behavior of a small minority of traveling fans who brought shame on the club and the vast majority of Roma’s well-behaved supporters at Anfield after getting involved in clashes with Liverpool supporters before last night’s fixture,” the Roma club said in a statement. “There is no place for this type of vile behavior in football and the club is now cooperating with Liverpool Football Club, UEFA [the Union of European Football Associations] and the authorities. The club’s thoughts and prayers are with the 53-year-old Liverpool fan in hospital and his family at this time.”

The incident occurred outside The Albert pub, located next to Liverpool’s 45,500-seat stadium, just after 7 p.m. British Summer Time and witnesses reported that the victim was struck with a belt and fell to the ground, according to the police. “His condition is currently described as critical and his next of kin have been informed,” Detective Inspector Paul Speight said, adding that “the place where this incident occurred is right by the ground [stadium] and was heaving with fans making their way to the game.”

Roma fans have just attacked Liverpool supporters with belts, outside the Albert. About 20. One guy down getting treatment — Jonathan Northcroft (@JNorthcroft) April 24, 2018

Around 80 Roma fans were believed to have approached the area where Liverpool fans had gathered and BBC Sport footage showed one person lying in the road and a man carrying a hammer.

. @UEFA releases statement on the attack outside #Anfield: "UEFA's deeply shocked by the vile attack that occurred ahead of the LFC v AS Roma match & our thoughts are with the victim and his family. The perpetrators of this ignominious attack have no place in and around football" pic.twitter.com/9axa2da4Ae — BBC Merseyside (@bbcmerseyside) April 25, 2018

UEFA said in a statement that it was “deeply shocked by the vile attack” and added that “the perpetrators of this ignominious attack have no place in and around football.”

The Liverpool fan, injured in an attack outside Anfield last night, has been named - 53 yr old Sean Cox from Dunboyne is critically ill in hospital. 2 men from Rome have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. pic.twitter.com/Ssbtv1XTkt — BBC Merseyside (@bbcmerseyside) April 25, 2018

Security had been increased around the stadium after Manchester City’s team bus was attacked before their Champions League quarterfinal with Liverpool earlier this month, according to the BBC. In that incident, UEFA determined that Liverpool fans threw bottles and flares at the bus. Roma fans have clashed with English fans in the past; several Tottenham supporters were injured in Rome in 2012.

Liverpool won the match, 5-2, and the two teams play again May 2 in Liverpool.

