

Dwyane Wade and Joel Embiid hug, with Wade departing for an uncertain future. (Chris Szagola/Associated Press)

The end of the Miami Heat’s season brought an immediate pivot to the big questions surrounding the team heading into the summer, and especially this one: Was that the last time future Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade will appear in a Heat uniform — or in any NBA jersey?

At the moment, neither Wade nor his wife, Gabrielle Union, has an answer.

“Of course, y’all know I’ve given it thought,” Wade said Tuesday night after the Heat’s season-ending loss to the 76ers in Philadelphia (via the Miami Herald). “This is Philly and I love Philly, but there ain’t gonna be no breaking news here. I appreciate y’all’s concern, but we’ll worry about that later. I ain’t gonna break nothing here.”

Wade has immediate plans, but they don’t include coming to a decision about his future. He spent the first 13 years of his career in Miami before playing last season in Chicago and the first half of this year in Cleveland — only to be traded back to South Florida at the deadline instead of being released. He found a nice role coming off the bench, a perfect fit for perhaps a few more seasons.

“Fresh off the NBA season, my 15th year, I’ll sit back and think about that [the future],” he said. “Then, I’ll dive and throw myself into my family. They’re next on my bucket list of making sure I’m there for them. Then when it comes to the basketball side of it, which is a long time away from now, then I’ll think about that. But right now I ain’t concerned with it.”

As for Union, she admitted in a tweet, “I hope this isn’t the end, but my God…@DwyaneWade has a career most people dream of. He is a damn legend. An icon. And he’s cute.”

I hope this isnt the end, but my God... @DwyaneWade has a career most people dream of. He is a damn legend. An icon. And hes cute 🤗 #HeatNation — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 25, 2018

By Wednesday morning, Wade’s only addendum to his comments was a love note (#WCW — Women crush Wednesday) to Union on Instagram. “I’ll go thru the GOOD, the BAD and everything else with you.”

If it were up to Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra, though, Wade, 36, would stay put.

“I’ve coached him now in this role, which I don’t think either one of us ever would have imagined that Dwyane Wade would be coming off the bench,” Spoelstra said. “But he’s handled all of these roles with incredible class and dignity.”

“He could play this role forever,” Spoelstra said. “I don’t know if he will choose to do that, but it also, again, speaks to his character and his humility, you know, that he’d be willing to take on a role like this. He knew what the deal was. We were already kind of set with our rotation, that was one of the first things he said, ‘I don’t want to disrupt anything. I’ll come off the bench, I’ll play with the second unit, and we’ll make this work. Don’t worry about me.’ And that’s awesome. There probably aren’t a lot of Hall of Fame players at his age … who would be willing to do that.”

If this was the end for Dwyane Wade ...



1,159 games

26,036 points

6,270 assists

5,576 rebounds

1,844 steals

1,022 blocked shots

12 All-Star selections

3 NBA championships



Two other guys in NBA history have done all that: Michael Jordan and LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/fHK8oAtUtY — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) April 25, 2018

Now the Heat will wait and see if Wade chooses to do that again next season.

He clearly won’t be playing anywhere else. The question is whether he’ll be playing at all. Just don’t expect the answer any time soon.

Read more from The Post:

The Sixers are flying high in the playoffs and, thanks to Joel Embiid, so is Kevin Hart

NBA playoffs: The Process is moving on; will Manu Ginóbili retire after Spurs’ elimination?

Russell Westbrook and the Thunder appear to have no clue how to beat the Jazz

Why is there a snake on the Philadelphia 76ers’ court?

Shining a spotlight on the 2018 NBA playoffs underachievers