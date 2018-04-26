

Louisville’s Jaire Alexander strikes a post. (Eric Gay / Associated Press)

It’s a special night for 32 young men and 32 teams in America’s most popular sport. By the time midnight arrives, a few of the top picks in the NFL draft will be preparing to become instant millionaires, their lives changed forever.

Which begs the question: What is their walk-up music, you know, the jam that will be played as the 22 men who are present in the AT&T Stadium green room sashay toward the Roger Goodell bearhug after their names are called?

You’re going to be hearing Drake (so much Drake) and Bon Jovi, to name two. Sam Darnold, the former USC quarterback, had the audacity to pick Metallica’s “Enter Sandman,” the song that really belongs to the Yankees’ future Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera. Cheeky fellow. Here, courtesy of NFL.com, is the list of songs you’re going to hear:

Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville: “How Bout Now,” Drake

Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming: “Wanted Dead Or Alive,” Bon Jovi

Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State: “No Promises,” A Boogie Wit da Hoodie

Taven Bryan, DT, Florida: “Hail To The King,” Avenged Sevenfold

Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State: “200,” Future featuring Young Thug

Sam Darnold, QB, USC: “Enter Sandman,” Metallica

Marcus Davenport, DE, Texas-San Antonio: “Till The End,” Logic

Tremaine Edmunds, ILB, Virginia Tech “Freestyle,” Lil Baby

Rashaan Evans, OLB, Alabama: “Finally Rich,” Chief Keef

Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Alabama: “I’m Good,” Trip Lee

Shaq Griffin, OLB, UCF: “Do Not Disturb,” Drake

Derrius Guice, RB, LSU: “God’s Plan,” Drake

Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa: “Hypnotize,” The Notorious B.I.G.

Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville: “No Basic,” Future

Derwin James, S, Florida State: “Maybach Curtains,” Meek Mill featuring Nas, John Legend, Rick Ross

Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA: “Glow,” Drake featuring Kanye West

Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA: “On Top,” Flume featuring T-Shirt

Roquan Smith, OLB, Georgia: “God’s Plan,” Drake

Leighton Vander Esch, ILB, Boise State: “I Know How It Feel,” Ace Hood featuring Ty Dolla $ign

Vita Vea, DT, Washington: “Ain’t Goin Home,” Kamaiyah

Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State: “Congratulations,” Post Malone featuring Quavo

Connor Williams, OL, Texas: “Devil Off My Back,” Flatland Calvary

The draft has a red carpet. Zoinks.

A red carpet has been a fixture over the last few years and, judging by the early glimpses, velour may be big this year.

Yes, the players have stylists. How else to explain the impeccable fit and design of Penn State running back Saquon Barkley’s togs? (And the lining is pretty special, too.) This would be a good look in, say, New York City.

Saquon Barkley — here is the inside of @saquon's tux (per his stylist @GentsPlaybook, a "burgundy jacquard flower dinner jacket"). Custom embroidered on the left side, his high school jersey. Right side, his Penn State jersey. Dope! #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/gfRBymLBv8 — michael j. babcock (@mikejbabcock) April 26, 2018

Lee Corso does a Lee Corso thing

ESPN’s Lee Corso donned a gigantic Mel Kiper head at the end of the “pregame” show.

A tradition unlike any other

What would an NFL draft be without the ritualistic booing of Roger Goodell?

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones who, shall we say, had his differences with Goodell over the national anthem demonstrations and Ezekiel Elliott’s four-game suspension, is putting on this shindig in JerryWorld, and he seems to be trying to be a genial host.

Jones and Goodell appeared to be all kumbaya as they appeared together around town this week. To ensure that Goodell isn’t booed by a gigantic crowd in AT&T Stadium, he’ll be accompanied by Cowboys legends Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman as well as Jason Witten.

“I’m sure he’s going to get a good response with us being out there,” Staubach told the Star-Telegram. “If they boo, all of us are in trouble.”

Said Jones: “I don’t know of anybody, maybe other than me, that’s had more boos than Roger has. I know about how that works. I do hope we can be positive in our reception. We are going to do something pretty special, and he did have a final say in that.”

Good luck with all that.

Cheeseheads for everybody!

The draft’s sleeper pick

Teams looking for a QB in tonight's #NFLDraft... Lefty may be your guy. 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/05YKa2b40q — KPMG Mickelson (@MickelsonHat) April 26, 2018

Dad is about to get paid, Jada

Penn State running back Saquon Barkley will be a top pick, but it can’t top what happened earlier in the week, when daughter Jada Clare arrived.

How to watch the first round (Hint: it’s everywhere)

With the first round of last year’s draft pulling in 6.7 million viewers on ESPN and 2.5 million more on NFL Network, can you blame them? As many as six quarterbacks could be off the market by the time Thursday night’s first round is over, another reason viewers are likely to flock to their televisions for coverage that, for the first time on broadcast TV, will encompass all seven rounds of the three-day draft.

Six providers — two over-the-airwaves channels (Fox and ABC) — and four cable networks (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network) will handle the duties, with ABC simulcasting ESPN’s coverage of Rounds 4-7 on Saturday. Fox and NFL Network will simulcast the first three rounds with a joint broadcasting team.

The Road to the NFL

