

Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen celebrates a touchdown. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes, File)

NFL quarterback prospect Josh Allen is on an apology tour Thursday morning after old tweets with racially indecent remarks surfaced online mere hours before the NFL Draft.

Allen, who was expected to be a top choice in the draft, called the tweets “young and dumb” in an apology to ESPN pundit Stephen A. Smith. Yahoo! Sports first identified the messages, which refer to rap lyrics and were posted between June 2012 and June 2013. They have since been deleted from Allen’s account.

He also responded to a question that looks like was asked of him on AskFM in 2013, saying “If it ain’t white, it ain’t right!” an apparent reference to a line from the popular television sitcom “Modern Family.”