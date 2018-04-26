

Fans gather along Yawkey Way outside of Fenway Park before Game 1 of the 2007 World Series between the Boston Red Sox and Colorado Rockies, October 24, 2007. (REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo)

Historic Fenway Park’s “front door” will get a new name after the Boston Public Improvement Commission voted unanimously to strip the moniker Yawkey Way because of allegations of racism in the namesake’s past.

Thomas A. Yawkey owned the Boston Red Sox from 1933 until his death in 1976, the longest single ownership period in major league history. Under his leadership, the Sox were the last major league ballclub to integrate, doing so in 1959, 12 years after Jackie Robinson broke in with the Brooklyn Dodgers.

By the time Boston signed infielder Elijah Jerry “Pumpsie” Green, Robinson had retired.

Red Sox owner John Henry asked to change the name of the street, which before games becomes a pedestrian walkway, to distance the franchise for Yawkey’s racist reputation. It will be called “Jersey Street,” its name before 1977.

But the request came against vociferous outcries from Yawkey supporters. The longtime owner was beloved around the city. The foundation started in his honor a year after his death became one of the Northeast’s largest philanthropic donors, giving $453 million away in grants since its inception, according to its website.

“Tom Yawkey’s name will no longer be on the street, and I and others like me can go to Fenway Park feeling very proud of the Red Sox of today and of the city of Boston which we all love so much,” Walter Carrington, a former member of the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination, who investigated racism within the Red Sox organization in 1959, told the Boston Globe.

“Tom Yawkey deserved to have his name live on at Fenway Park,” the Yawkey Foundation said in a statement. “We can’t change today’s decision, but we remain hopeful that he will be remembered as the good and decent man he truly was.”

The Public Improvement Commission, a group of city department heads who review projects on public rights of way, emphasized that it decided the name change not on the merits of Yawkey’s character, but because the five businesses that abutted the street all agreed to the switch.

Street name changes are usually procedural affairs, commissioners said.

“I know a lot of people are talking about ‘this is going to help us end racism,’ ” Boston Mayor Martin Walsh said, according to the Globe. He declined to publicly state whether he supported the renaming campaign. “This is not the answer to that.

“The way we end racism is we deal with racism, we talk about racism, and we educate people about racism, and we have dialogues about racism. That’s the way we end racism.”

Read more from The Post:

Racially insensitive Josh Allen tweets surface hours before NFL draft

2018 NFL draft: Pick-by-pick projections, analysis and latest news

Three DeMatha teammates are in NBA playoffs, a point of pride for a dominant team

Blackistone: A pardon for Jack Johnson would be symbolic, but living opportunities abound

LAFC got Bob Bradley, and everything else is falling in place in MLS debut season

Many Penguins fans have more sympathy than hatred for the Capitals