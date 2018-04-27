

Jason Witten, soon-to-be-former Cowboy. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Cowboys tight end Jason Witten made an appearance at the NFL draft Thursday night, acting as kind of a human shield for NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell at AT&T Stadium, where the veteran tight end has plied his trade for years. The presence of Witten and fellow Cowboys legends Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman alongside Goodell did little to change the crowd’s reaction, as Goodell was booed mercilessly:

Ok Dallas booed Roger Goodell for almost as long as Philly last year...

Almost. We have that in common🤷‍♂️#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/i13aj5OtW5 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) April 27, 2018

Little did anyone know that Witten would soon be joining Staubach and Aikman in the realm of former Cowboys greats: On Friday, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported that the 15-year veteran would be retiring to become the network’s new color commentator for “Monday Night Football,” unless Cowboys owner Jerry Jones can persuade him to change his mind:

Jason Witten is planning to retire after 15 years to join ESPN's new Monday Night Football broadcast team as a lead analyst but will meet today with owner Jerry Jones before making his decision final, per sources. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) April 27, 2018

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media confirmed Mortensen’s reporting later Friday, as did the Star-Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr., who added that Witten’s move came as a surprise to the Cowboys.

“He did what was best for him in terms of timing,” Hill wrote of Witten, while saying the team was “blindsided” by the news.

Cowboys were not prepared for Jason Witten to retire. The irony is he blindsided them late in process like they did Dez Bryant. What will make you laugh will make you cry. He did what was best for him in terms of timing. It ain't personal its business. — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) April 27, 2018

According to David Moore of the Dallas Morning News, Witten already has had his meeting with Jones.

Source: Jason Witten has had his meeting with Jerry Jones to discuss retirement. No final announcement has emerged, but all signs point to Witten leaving for the TV booth, as first reported by ESPN. — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) April 27, 2018

Witten, 35, reportedly has already auditioned for the “MNF” gig, which came open after Jon Gruden decided to give head coaching another run. Should he take the job, he’ll be paired with new play-by-play announcer Joe Tessitore. ESPN also considered Kurt Warner, Rex Ryan, Matt Hasselbeck, Booger McFarland and Louis Riddick for the analyst role, according to reports.

[ESPN needs better games, not better announcers, if it wants ‘Monday Night Football’ to bounce back]

Selected in the third round of the 2003 NFL draft out of Tennessee, Witten has been one of the NFL’s most reliable tight ends over the course of his career. He formed a formidable bond with former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, who entered the league at the same time and also has since departed for television, and only Tony Gonzalez has more career receptions and receiving yards among tight ends than Witten, an 11-time Pro Bowler.

Jason Witten's 1,152 career receptions rank 4th in NFL history, trailing only Jerry Rice, Tony Gonzalez and Larry Fitzgerald.



He's the Cowboys all-time leader in receiving yards (12,448) and ranks 3rd in franchise history with 68 receiving touchdowns. https://t.co/1NjYw1pkpL — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 27, 2018

But Witten also had almost entirely become a short-yardage receiver last season, catching only seven passes that went for longer than 10 yards, or 11 percent of his total receptions. The NFL average for tight ends is more than 22 percent, according to Warren Sharp. He also was scheduled to make nearly $7 million in 2018, which probably would not correlate with his production.

The Cowboys released wide receiver Dez Bryant earlier this month. He and Witten combined for 219 targets last season.

Since 2017, the Cowboys have lost 3 cornerstones of their franchise. QB Tony Romo, all-time leader in pass yards (34,183) and pass TD (248), WR Dez Bryant, all-time leader in receiving TD (73), TE Jason Witten, Cowboys’ all-time leader in receptions (1,152) and rec yards (12,448) — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) April 27, 2018

Just last week, Witten told reporters that he intended to play in 2018 and maybe for a couple of years past that.

“There’s been a lot of things [said] over the years, especially the last few months,” he said. “I guess that’s what happens when you get old. Hopefully I can play until I’m 40. I’ll take it one day at a time. My plan is to be here with the Cowboys. Absolutely.”

More on the NFL

Lamar Jackson has a chip on ‘both shoulders’ after draft drop

The 2018 NFL draft: Pick-by-pick news, rumors, analysis, updates

Josh Allen apologizes for racially insensitive tweets that surfaced just before the draft

Jorts! Baker Mayfield went all in to re-create Brett Favre’s iconic draft-day photo