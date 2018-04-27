LeBron James hit a game-winning buzzer-beater Wednesday, giving the Cavaliers a 3-2 series lead over the Pacers in their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series. He also committed a goaltending infraction on a Victor Oladipo layup attempt that went uncalled just seconds earlier, which would have given the Pacers a two-point lead. On Thursday, the NBA’s Last Two Minute Report confirmed that the refs should have whistled James for the goaltending, saying James blocked Oladipo’s shot “after it makes contact with the backboard.”

Game 6 is Friday night in Indianapolis, and that city’s mayor, Joe Hogsett, is doing everything in his municipal power to make sure goaltending remains against the rules. On Thursday, he issued an executive order reaffirming that the NBA rule book applies to every game played in the city.

Oh — one more thing. By executive order, I am proud to outlaw goaltending in the City of Indianapolis... for every player, on every team.



I’m ready for Game 6, are you? #Pacers #Together pic.twitter.com/JDKnufwWq9 — Mayor Joe Hogsett (@IndyMayorJoe) April 26, 2018

“Indiana is the center of the basketball universe, and sometimes that means we have an obligation to stand up and defend the basic rules of the game. With this Executive Order, I hope Indianapolis residents can be confident that our city is ready to watch our Pacers win Game 6 on Friday,” Hogsett told Fox 59 in Indianapolis.

Of course, the NBA report Thursday also ruled that the Pacers were incorrectly awarded the ball on a play with 27.6 seconds left, saying that it went off Indiana forward Thaddeus Young. Hogsett is strangely silent about that.

