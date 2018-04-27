

Iowa’s Josh Jackson poses for photos on the red carpet Thursday before the first round of the NFL draft in Arlington, Tex. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

College football’s coolest new tradition was born last year at Kinnick Stadium at the University of Iowa.

Kids and parents and nurses and doctors from Stead Family Children’s Hospital, which overlooks the football field, can approach the windows and look down on the Hawkeyes each Saturday. During the first quarter of every home game, the Iowa fans turn toward the hospital and wave back.

And during the NFL draft Friday night, players from Iowa have kept up the tradition, waving at TV cameras — and into the hearts of patients at the children’s hospital — before greeting football commissioner Roger Goodell on stage.

“Giving the wave to the kids is part of our tradition at Iowa,” said cornerback Josh Jackson, who was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the second round. “And if I’m able to do that, they’ll be ecstatic, and I’ll be happy just to do that for them.”

When @HawkeyeFootball CB Josh Jackson (@JJackson15_) hears his name called…



He’s going to wave at the kids from @UIchildrens! 👋 pic.twitter.com/0s1FaKflGF — NFL (@NFL) April 26, 2018

Patients and staff from the hospital recorded special messages to send back to the Hawkeyes’ newest pros. This one is for James Daniels, an offensive lineman selected by the Chicago Bears in the second round.

After being drafted by the Chicago Bears, former Iowa Hawkeye James Daniels received a special message from the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital. pic.twitter.com/ZeLUlLhxdy — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) April 27, 2018

Here is Daniels waving right back to the kids.

James Daniels looking FRESH in that gold tie. #nfldraft pic.twitter.com/9zge9ZxRRZ — Thor Nystrom (@thorku) April 27, 2018

The Kinnick Wave is one of college football’s best traditions — even in the offseason.

More on the Redskins:

Redskins draft ‘relentless’ defensive lineman Da’Ron Payne with 13th pick

How Da’Ron Payne fits for Redskins, plus possible targets for the second round

For Redskins, NFL draft decisions flow from a ‘tripod’ of leadership

ESPN’s Desmond Howard is at the NFL draft, 26 years after he was picked by the Redskins

‘I’m not even mad, I’m impressed’: Redskins fan is sent signed photo by Dan Snyder