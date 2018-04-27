

Danny Farquhar’s No. 43 jersey will be kept in the White Sox’s bullpen until the reliever fully recovers from a ruptured aneurysm. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

White Sox reliever Danny Farquhar continues to recover at a Chicago hospital after collapsing in the team’s dugout during a game against the Astros last Friday, with Chicago Manager Rick Renteria telling the Tribune’s Teddy Greenstein on Thursday that Farquhar has progressed to the point where he has taken a few “light walks” with his wife, Lexie.

“He is progressing positively, and everyone is very thankful for that,” Renteria said. “It’s all still guarded and very delicate, but we’re happy to report that it’s moving in a positive direction.”

Farquhar, 31, suffered a ruptured aneurysm, which happens when a weakened area of a blood vessel enlarges and bursts open. After collapsing in the dugout, he was taken to Rush University Medical Center and underwent surgery. He remains in stable condition, according to ESPN.

White Sox pitching coach Don Cooper also recounted what happened in the dugout during last Friday’s game. The team’s coaches had planned to send Farquhar back out to pitch the seventh inning against the Astros, but that changed when Cooper said Farquhar had a headache. He began to vomit soon after that.

“I turned to [Manager Rick Renteria] and said: ‘He can’t go. I got [Aaron] Bummer going.’ ” Cooper told Greenstein. “I went over to Danny, tapped him on the leg and said: ‘Go inside. Take care of yourself. Feel better.’ Then I went back to my seat and heard [bench coach Joe McEwing] say, ‘Whoa, whoa!’

“I looked and [Farquhar] was slumped in [trainer Herm Schneider’s] arms. Thank God because if this had happened anywhere else. … Herm and our crew did an amazing job to get him to the hospital. And I heard that the people with him are some of the top in the world.”

Fellow reliever Nate Jones told reporters that Farquhar’s No. 43 jersey would be kept in the team’s bullpen. The White Sox wore black T-shirts that read “PRAY FOR 43,” with “FOR DANNY” on the left sleeves for Thursday’s game against the Royals.

“It will be out there until he walks back in here,” Jones said. “He’s a brother of ours, and we care about him. He’s still part of this team, and we want to show our support.”

