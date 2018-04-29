

Andrew Luck was not on the trading block. Repeat: Andrew Luck was not on the trading block. (Michael Conroy/Associated Press)

Andrew Luck has not played in an NFL game since Week 17 of the 2016 season, but that doesn’t mean teams haven’t been interested in trading for him.

Indianapolis Colts General Manager Chris Ballard dropped that little nugget about the quarterback, who still is recovering from January 2017 shoulder surgery to repair an injury that had lingered since 2015.

“Look, we had some calls last year at the trade deadline,” Ballard, unable to contain his laughter, said Saturday. “And I just — come on, man. I’m not taking those seriously. We’re not trading Andrew Luck. I’m not putting that on my résumé.”

When someone calls to offer #Colts GM Chris Ballard a trade for Andrew Luck... pic.twitter.com/PeadEFXlV1 — Dave Griffiths (@DaveG_Sports) April 29, 2018

Colts owner Jim Irsay backed him up.

“Trust me, there were people that would’ve given an unprecedented amount of draft picks, all with a No. 1 [pick] behind them, for him, and we wouldn’t even think of drifting in that direction,” Irsay said (via the Indianapolis Star). “He’s our guy. We feel 100 percent confident that he is going to come back and lead this football team with some of the new teammates he’s accumulated to great things.”

Luck, 28, was the No. 1 pick of the 2012 draft and began his career with three straight Pro Bowl seasons. But, playing behind a porous line, he suffered a shoulder injury that lingered before he finally had surgery. He admitted earlier this month that he still hasn’t thrown “the Duke,” the regulation NFL football, but he expects to be able to throw without limits when training camp starts in July.

Colts on the field for the first time in 2018. Andrew Luck is out there. pic.twitter.com/OiGpuNllRw — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) April 24, 2018

Luck’s recovery has proceeded at a pace that makes glaciers look speedy, but there’s a plan, and it’s important to follow it.

“If I wasn’t making progress, it would freak me out and we would have to change something, but I am,” Luck said earlier this month (via the Star). “I cannot skip steps [on the rehab plan]. I very strongly believe in that. Some things take time. When I get the urge to do something [ahead of the plan], I talk to myself.”

