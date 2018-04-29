The end of the NFL draft brought the end of an important era in the history of the Baltimore Ravens and, when it arrived, Ozzie Newsome modestly assessed his contributions as the team’s only general manager.

“It’s been a lot of picks,” Newsome, 62, said (via the Baltimore Sun). “A lot of wins and a lot of losses. Even though it’s a finality with that, it’s not finality with what we’ll continue to do for the Baltimore Ravens.”

That’s about what you’d expect from a Hall of Fame tight end known for his toughness and a man who preferred to let his record with the Ravens define him as one of the best GMs in NFL history. Over 23 drafts, he built two Super Bowl winners and drafted 18 Pro Bowl players and Hall of Famers Jonathan Ogden and Ray Lewis.

The record will show that the last of his 190 career picks was Zach Sieler, a Ferris State defensive end who told Newsome that he intended to make him proud in a phone conversation with Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti, Coach John Harbaugh and Eric DeCosta, the man Newsome groomed to succeed him, seated with Newsome at a table. As the call ended, they began to applaud, rising to give Newsome, who will continue with the organization in an as-yet-defined role, an emotional standing ovation.

“That was one of the greatest moments that I’ll ever experience in professional life,” Harbaugh said. “The good news is that it’s not really the end. It’s the beginning of a new era.”

Newsome’s last draft had quite a flourish, with the GM trading into the last pick in the first round late Thursday night and taking Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson, the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner, with the 32nd pick. The Ravens kept moving back in the draft, going from 16th to 25th, where they took tight end Hayden Hurst. Then came the trade with the Eagles for the 32nd overall pick.

With incumbent Joe Flacco and Robert Griffin III on the roster, the Ravens can take the time to develop Jackson, ensuring that Newsome’s imprint on the franchise isn’t going to fade any time soon.

“I really feel very good about this class and how it came to be,” Newsome said later. “Twelve picks, we made six trades, we addressed a lot of areas on the football team. I think after today, when we finish with the undrafted college free agents, that the Baltimore Ravens are no doubt in my mind, a better football team.”

The move from Newsome to DeCosta became official in February, but that didn’t make the final moment any easier.

“I would say that it is emotional. There’s no doubt,” DeCosta said. “Ozzie has taught me a lot about football, but more about life. That’s going to continue.”

