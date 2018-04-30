

The Predators’ ice girls have been busy during the playoffs this season. (Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

Taylor Lewan and other members of the Tennessee Titans’ offensive line joined quarterback Marcus Mariota at the Nashville Predators’ second-round NHL playoff game against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday. There was beer and a massive catfish, as the Titans seemingly have embraced the Predators’ fish-tossing tradition.

At one point Lewan mixed the beer and the catfish together, an endearingly gross show of support for the local side.

the @Titans are here to paaaaaaaartaaayyyyyyy 🍻 pic.twitter.com/tNe0qkPNGl — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) April 29, 2018

Bob Wolf, who formerly owned a bar near the Predators’ arena, told the Tennessean this month that he was the first person to hurl a catfish onto the ice during the team’s inaugural season in 1998-99. Upset at the large number of octopus-throwing Detroit Red Wings fans who would pack the stadium for games in Nashville between the division rivals — the city apparently had an influx of former auto-industry workers from the Motor City — Wolf and the bar’s patrons decided they needed a seaborne tradition of their very own. Inspired by the Cumberland River that runs through the city, they settled on a catfish, with Wolf wrapping a nine-pounder in newspaper and stuffing half of it down his pants and half up his shirt ahead of the next game against the Red Wings. When the Predators scored their first goal, over the glass and onto the ice it went.

As of Friday, the Tennessean had counted nine catfish on the ice during the team’s playoff push, with two of them getting tossed before the puck had even dropped that night in the Predators’ second-round series against the Winnipeg Jets. One of them was adorned in a team shirt.

Lewan took to social media for help in obtaining a catfish before Game 2 on Sunday.

Dear Nashville,



Im looking for a catfish for a “friend” tonight. If you could help me out, that would be amazing. I think we can all agree bigger is better!



Love, your DAD #NoBadDays — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) April 29, 2018

In stepped Jake Deveral, a.k.a. “Catfish Jake,” who garnered much acclaim during the Predators’ run to the Stanley Cup Finals last season.

Taylor, Catfishjake here, how big you want cuz? I got ya — Jake Deveral Waddell (@JacobDeveral) April 29, 2018

Deveral once again took his act on the road during the playoffs this season — he travels with the catfish in his carry-on bag, subjecting it to TSA X-rays as one would a laptop — this time hurling a catfish onto the ice in Denver during the Predators’ first-round series against the Avalanche. He received a beer shower for his efforts and an ejection from the game.

The man, the myth, the legend. 3 goals after the catfish. @JacobDeveral pic.twitter.com/oE5RVOuSoD — GoPredsGoDores (@alanjanchordown) April 17, 2018

Deveral took it quite well, however.

To the Avs fan that tried to fight me, valiant effort. To the Avs fan that poured his beer on me, thank u, I was thirsty. But to the Avs security @Pepsi_Center staff, very nice and gracious people. The nicest ejection I've had. #Catfishjake — Jake Deveral Waddell (@JacobDeveral) April 17, 2018

Read more from The Post:

No, the Colts weren’t going to trade Andrew Luck

‘I take nothing for granted’: A survivor of the Aurora theater shooting joins the NFL

Ravens’ Ozzie Newsome has an emotional swan song — and pulls a draft-day surprise

The Eagles drafted a player who has never played football

NFL draft grades: In NFC, the Giants and Cardinals pass with flying colors