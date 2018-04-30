

Jason Witten (second from left) joined Cowboys Hall of Famers Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman at the NFL draft. (Tom Pennington / Getty Images)

Those reports of Jason Witten retiring from the Dallas Cowboys to become ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” analyst? They aren’t as simple as they seemed late last week.

The tight end reportedly spent the weekend thinking about his future. His uncertainty had already complicated the Cowboys’ on-field plans just before the draft, and then ESPN — his potential future employer — reported that another network had made what a source said was an “interesting” proposal to Witten. Given that Fox now has “Thursday Night Football,” that may well be the competition. Dallas Coach Jason Garrett was also still trying to convince Witten to return for a 16th season, according to ESPN.

In short: It’s good to be Jason Witten.

An announcement about his future is expected by Wednesday, according to ESPN, and loquacious owner Jerry Jones wasn’t offering many details, telling reporters Friday only that Witten “has some things to think about and discuss with his family.”

Witten, who signed a four-year contract extension worth as much as $29.6 million in March 2017, is the franchise leader in receptions, with 1,152, and in receiving yards, with 12,448. He is third all-time on the team in receiving touchdowns with 68. He’ll turn 36 on Sunday and has played in more games, 239, than any other Cowboys player.

ESPN is reportedly making a competitive offer, a multiyear deal worth $4 million-$4.5 million a year, according to the Dallas Morning News. Although reports late last week indicated that the Cowboys had been “blindsided” by the Witten developments, Jones downplayed that Friday.

“I’ve talked to Jason several times this week. I have met with him, met with him as late as just a few hours ago and we’ve had great discussions,” Jones said, reading a statement. “I’ll keep the details of those discussions private forever. He has some things to think about and discuss with his family from a professional perspective. He also told me that those things are going to require a few more days of consideration, at least through the weekend.

“He has not made any decisions that are definite at this time. We have no announcement today as it pertains to Jason’s future other than to say that he’s a wonderful and valued member of our organization and our family.”

Witten, who has missed only one game in his career, shared what it takes for him to recover from one game and prepare to play the next in a feature with SI.com’s Peter King last season. Watching that piece will make you question why on earth he wouldn’t take the money and sprint to TV. Witten, like an increasing number of NFL players, has adopted many of Tom Brady’s methods, including an emphasis on pliability in addition to dry-needling, water-pressure treatment, compression wraps and deep-tissue massage.

Witten trails only Jerry Rice, Tony Gonzalez and Larry Fitzgerald in career receptions, and is only the second tight end to top 12,000 receiving yards, trailing only Gonzalez (15,127). If he quits to head for TVland, he would be the second Cowboys player to do so over the last year, following his former quarterback, Tony Romo. Romo received mostly glowing reviews for his work with Jim Nantz on CBS’s top broadcasting team.

