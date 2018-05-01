

Mike Schmidt regrets his comments about #MeToo. (Chris Szagola/Associated Press)

Mike Schmidt, the Philadelphia Phillies Hall of Famer and broadcaster, was left apologizing Monday for a seemingly sexist comment and for offering a take on the #MeToo movement.

During Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Braves, Schmidt noted on the NBC Sports Philadelphia broadcast that the wife of Braves starter Brandon McCarthy had tweeted that he “still can’t do the dishes” after popping his dislocated shoulder back in. Amanda McCarthy had joked, “seems fishy.”

To that comment, Schmidt said, “I have a dishwasher at home myself: My wife. That was bad. Actually I do the dishes most of the time.”

He wasn’t finished there.

“Me Too movement,” he added. “Where does that fit in?”

Well, it doesn’t and by Monday he was saying, “it was not my intention to offend anyone” and apologizing.

“During yesterday’s broadcast, I made a mistake while attempting to be humorous,” Schmidt, who has been calling Phillies games since 2014, said in a statement released by NBC Sports Philadelphia (via USA Today). “It was not my intention to offend anyone. My daughter passionately marches in support of the Me Too movement in Boston, and I support her in every way. I offer my sincerest apologies.”

He had attempted damage control after the inning Sunday, saying, “I was just trying to be funny, and that’s really not the case.” Viewers weren’t buying it.

Mike Schmidt was an amazing player and I wish I got to see him play, but even before this joke he made, he’s been awful on commentary during Phillies games and I groan when he’s on a broadcast. Commentary is terrible as is, and then they have him come in. It’s torture. — Dylan (@DHuggs_) April 30, 2018

@Phillies I'd like to at least hear an apology from Mike Schmidt for his joke "how does the me too movement fit into this". I tune into a game on Sunday to relax and I hear this guy joking about sexual assault. I don't care if he's a hall of famer, hire a real broadcaster. — Windisch (@Windishfox17) April 29, 2018

This isn’t the first time the former third baseman has backpedaled and apologized. Last year, he came under fire for saying the Phillies shouldn’t rebuild around Odubel Herrera, who was born and raised in Venezuela, because of the language barrier.

“My honest answer to that would be no because of a couple of things,” Schmidt, who played for 18 years in Philadelphia, told SportsRadio 94WIP last June. “First of all, it’s a language barrier. Because of that, I think he can’t be a guy that would sort of sit in a circle with four, five American players and talk about the game. Or try and learn about the game or discuss the inner workings of the game. Or come over to a guy and say, ‘Man, you gotta run that ball out.’

“[He] just can’t be — because of the language barrier — that kind of a player.”

Schmidt apologized, saying in a statement: “It’s been made known to me that my answer … was disrespectful to Herrera and Latin players in general. I’m very sorry that this misrepresentation of my answer occurred and may have offended someone. I assure everyone I had no intention of that.

“Odubel is a dynamo on the field, and as he becomes more comfortable with the language, his leadership skills will improve, and no doubt he will be a centerpiece in the Phillies future.”

Herrera added that Schmidt had reached out to him personally.

“I don’t agree with his comments, but I respect him as a player,” Herrera said through a translator. “I know he’s one of the greatest Phillies of all time, but I don’t agree with his comments. It is disappointing because you never want to hear negative comments, but he called me, he apologized, he explained what happened. So everything is good.”

