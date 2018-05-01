

Tony Romo isn’t giving up on golf. Golf, however, seems to have given up on him. He failed to qualify for the U.S. Open this week. (Jae S. Lee/Dallas Morning News via AP)

Maybe Jason Witten should text one of his former teammates as he contemplates whether to take a cushy job analyzing NFL games on TV or stick with his crushing job of playing for the Dallas Cowboys every week.

The tight end is mulling whether to take a job on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” telecasts, or perhaps something reportedly offered by another unnamed network, or return for his 16th season.

“It’s very difficult. I think that’s the biggest challenge walking away is that you didn’t accomplish the ultimate goal that you set out for,” Romo, who, like Witten, has not played in a Super Bowl, told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

“That’s something that’s hard. I don’t think you ever really — that’s never something you’re okay with. I just think you have to make choices with where you’re at in life and what’s going on around you. Your family at your side, they’re a big part of those decisions that you make. I think that you could chase that thing forever and it might be the next year, but it might be 10 years away. It’s tough decision.”

It was less complicated for Romo, who had had several back procedures and was cut by the Cowboys after being displaced in the starter’s role in 2016 by Dak Prescott. Still, it wasn’t easy and, in a late-season statement to reporters that year, Romo’s comments showed just how hard it is to give up football.

“If you think for a second that I don’t want to be out there, then you’ve probably never felt the pure ecstasy of competing and winning. That hasn’t left me,” he said at the time. “In fact, it may burn more now than ever. It’s not always easy to watch. I think anyone who’s been in this position understands that. What is clear is that I was that kid once, stepping in, having to prove yourself. I remember the feeling like it was yesterday. It really is an incredible time in your life. If I remember one thing from back then, it’s the people who helped me along when I was young, and if I can be that to Dak, I’ve tried to be, and I will be going forward.”

He went on to describe how, as a kid, he wanted “to be a part of something bigger than myself. For every high school kid out there and college player, there’s greatness in being the kind of teammate who truly wants to be part of the team. Everyone wants to be the reason their winning or losing. Every single one of us wants to be that person, but there are special moments that come from a shared commitment to play a role while doing it together. That’s what you remember, not your stats or your prestige, but your relationships and achievement that you created through a group. It’s hard to do, but there’s great joy in that. All the while, your desire burns to be the best you’ve ever been. You can be both, I figure that out in this process. That’s what separates sports from everything else. That’s why we love it. That’s why we trust it, that’s why I still want to play and compete.”

But about five months later, he headed to CBS, pairing with Jim Nantz on the No. 1 broadcast team and earning kudos for his rookie season in the booth. Because Witten has been one of the Cowboys’ leaders, Romo thinks he’d be a natural. After all, TV jobs are where former Cowboys players — such as Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin, Deion Sanders, Darryl Johnston, Darren Woodson and Don Meredith — end up. If he retires and decides to pounce on the kind of network job that infrequently opens up, his legacy with the Cowboys is secure, according to his former quarterback.

“You can’t really put a number on what Jason Witten has done or meant,” Romo said. “He’s done really everything a Cowboy could do that you guys see, but also behind closed doors just within the facility and with the team. “He’s the classic example every coach will use for everyone to follow. For every rookie, for every veteran he’s the guy that everyone’s going to look to and try to emulate. I think that standard will be with the Cowboys long after he’s gone. I don’t think he even understands yet that that’s what he put in place there is a standard of really just your routine and excellence day-to-day that every kid has to abide by now. He really was that guy.” Witten, no doubt, is considering all those things after asking late last week for more time to make up his mind. An announcement about his future is expected by Wednesday, according to ESPN, and loquacious owner Jerry Jones wasn’t offering many details, telling reporters Friday only that Witten “has some things to think about and discuss with his family.” So why not walk away?

