A funny thing can happen to a star athlete when the end of his or her career starts to sharpen into focus. Suddenly, Whatever Comes Next doesn’t look so inviting.

Add Ben Roethlisberger, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, to that category. After publicly mulling his future over the past couple of seasons, debating whether to retire, considering the long-term toll that his concussions may have and saying that “I hope my son plays golf,” he has committed to the 2018 season — and well beyond.

Perhaps it was the sight of the Steelers trading up to take Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph in the third round of the NFL draft last week that spurred his decision. Whatever the case, he said Tuesday that he intends to play for “three to five more years,” relegating Rudolph to “heir apparent” status for the foreseeable future.

“Well, that’s fine. He can do that,” Roethlisberger told the Post-Gazette, “but I plan on playing for three to five more years, depending on how the line goes and staying healthy, if I can stay healthy. If he’s going to be their guy, that’s great, but in my perfect world, it’s not going to be for a while.”

Roethlisberger was publicly on the fence last year but worked his way through his indecision and had, by the end of the season, reportedly told teammates he hoped to play another three. If he can last five seasons, he would be 41. That’s a significant number because Tom Brady, who has famously said he wants to play into his mid-40s, will be 41 when he starts the season as the New England Patriots’ quarterback.

“I went and talked to [owner] Art [Rooney II] and Coach [Mike Tomlin] and Coach Randy [Fichtner, Pittsburgh’s offensive coordinator,] and basically said, ‘Listen, I can’t control — barring major injuries, barring things at home, and things out of your control — the way my body feels,” Roethlisberger said. “The way our O-line is put together, as good as they are, they kept me healthy as can be the last couple years. I really feel I can play this game another three to five years.’

“I’ll still take it one year at a time and give it everything I have that one year, but that’s what I felt comfortable in telling them.”

Roethlisberger has battled through a number of injuries over the course of his career, and, after the Steelers’ loss in the AFC championship game in January 2017, he said he planned to take time to “evaluate” whether he’d play in 2017, given his worries about his long-term health and all the hits his body has absorbed. “I’m going to take this offseason to evaluate, to consider all options. To consider health and family and things like that and just kind of take some time away to evaluate next season, if there’s going to be a next season,” he said then.

Tomlin had little doubt what the decision would be and, sure enough, Roethlisberger was back for his 14th season and missed only one game. He led the Steelers to a 13-3 record and passed for 469 yards and five touchdowns (with one interception) in a 45-42 playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Along the way, Roethlisberger became the first NFL quarterback to have three games of 500 or more yards passing in his career. But, like many NFL players, he has a growing awareness of the long-term dangers of playing football. In 2015, he spoke of how, as the father of three now, his own knowledge about the dangers of repeated hits had led him to consider whether to tough out an injury, especially a head injury, the way he always had.

“I was on the sideline thinking, ‘Do I want to go back into this game?’ I was thinking of my family, my lifestyle when I get done with football, with all these injuries … the brain is nothing to mess with,” he said, explaining why he had taken himself out of a game for concussion evaluation. “I was literally on the sideline probably for the first time maybe in my life, thinking about my family and not going back into the game because I did not feel quite right. It was definitely a moment, that’s why I was honest with the trainers and doctors and wanted to tell them exactly what I was going through. I feel like I made the right [decision].

“People know me, I’ll play through any injury. I’ve played through a lot of injuries. But the brain is not an injury that you want to play with and play through. I think more people need to understand that. We play football for such a short period of time in our lives. When you’re done, you want to be a father and a husband and be the best I can be. If I have these brain injuries, it’s not worth it.”

