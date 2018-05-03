It was a disturbingly normal discovery for the students and faculty at Holmdel High School in New Jersey: human feces on or near the track and football field, found before the school day began.

The school’s administrators turned to law enforcement to launch a whodunit investigation.

Thursday, they got an answer: a school district superintendent.

Thomas Tramaglini, 42, has led the Kenilworth School District since Aug. 2015. Tramaglini was arrested at 5:50 a.m., Monday after he was seen defecating on the football field. (Holmdel High is in the Holmdel Township School District; both school districts are in New Jersey.)

Earlier today, we learned of municipal court charges facing our current superintendent of schools in Holmdel, NJ. Given… Posted by Kenilworth Public Schools on Wednesday, May 2, 2018

“The Holmdel School Resource Officer was alerted by Holmdel High School staff and coaches that they were finding human feces, on or near the area of the High School track / football field on a daily basis,” Holmdel police said in a statement. The resource officer and school staffers “monitored the area” and were able “to identify a subject responsible for the acts,” the statement continued.

Tramaglini was charged with public urination or defecation, discarding and dumping of litter, and lewdness, according to a Holmdel police spokesman.

“Given the nature of those charges, he asked for and was granted a paid leave of absence,” the Kenilworth Board of Education said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Leaves can only be without pay “in the face of indictments or tenure charges, as a matter of state law,” the statement said.

Tramaglini is scheduled to appear in Holmdel Municipal Court on May 7.

