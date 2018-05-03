

Meek Mill is bringing what he hopes is another round of good luck to Boston. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

The last time rapper Meek Mill attended an NBA game, on his first night of freedom since November, his hometown 76ers beat the Heat to advance to the second round of the NBA playoffs for the first time in six years. On Thursday, he’ll look to help Philadelphia avoid an 0-2 series hole against the Celtics.

According to ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio, Mill once again will be the guest of Sixers owner Michael Rubin, who picked up the Philadelphia native in a helicopter upon his release from a Pennsylvania prison on April 24 and brought him to Game 5 of the Eastern Conference first-round series between the Sixers and Heat at Wells Fargo Center. Philly won, 104-91, with point guard Ben Simmons calling Mill’s presence “amazing.”

Thursday night’s game will be in Boston, though Mill has found supporters there, too. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft visited him with Rubin last month in prison, calling him an “amazing young man” and decrying his two- to four-year incarceration over probation violations.

Justice for our friend. Finally free. pic.twitter.com/5RLkcBgohu — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 24, 2018

Mill was granted bail by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court just hours before the Sixers-Heat game last month. He had been imprisoned since November, even though the district attorney involved in the case along with Mill’s probation officer recommended that he not face incarceration. Plus, prosecutors in Pennsylvania have said Mill should get a new trial over the 2007 arrest that began his odyssey through the legal system after questioning the credibility of his arresting officer.

On Thursday, Mill joined Rubin, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and a number of state legislators at a news conference to push for criminal justice reform in the state. Changes to probation laws that allowed Mill’s judge to extend his supervision and resentence him to incarceration multiple times are among the reforms being considered.

The Celtics pulled off a surprising 117-101 win over the Sixers in Game 1 of their series on Monday night.

