

Can Good Magic pull off the trick of his career? (Charlie Riedel/Associated Press)

Picking a winner for this year’s Kentucky Derby seems more difficult than in recent years, with a couple of favorites who would need to buck some long-standing trends (Justify, Mendelssohn) plus a number of other contenders who all seem worthy (Audible, Bolt D’Oro, Good Magic). On paper, it’s a good field.

To help you on your gambling odyssey Saturday, we’ve scoured the Internet for expert picks. Plus, The Post has its own expert in Neil Greenberg, who has given horseplayers plenty to chew on over the past few days:

Don’t pick any of the favorites to win the Kentucky Derby

Best bets for the trifecta and superfecta

2018 Kentucky Derby: Horses, odds, start time and everything you need to know

As for the rest:

Joe Drape, New York Times (win-place-show): Bolt d’Oro, My Boy Jack, Noble Indy.

Melissa Hoppert, New York Times: Good Magic, Justify, Hofburg.

Jason Frakes, Louisville Courier Journal: Good Magic.

Ed DeRosa, TwinSpires.com: Audible.

John Clay, Lexington Herald-Leader: Justify.

Marty McGee, Daily Racing Form: Good Magic.

Dan Wolken, USA Today (superfecta): Good Magic, Hofburg, Enticed, My Boy Jack.

Joe Kristufek, Churchill Downs and Fair Grounds racing analyst (superfecta): Mendelssohn, Justify, Vino Rosso, Audible.

Ed DeRosa, Brisnet.com (superfecta): Audible, Mendelssohn, Good Magic, Hofburg.

James Scully, Brisnet.com and TwinSpires.com (superfecta): Mendelssohn, Audible, Justify, Flameaway.

Kellie Reilly, Brisnet.com and TwinSpires.com (superfecta): Justify, Good Magic, Bolt D’Oro, Mendelssohn.

Vance Hanson, Brisnet.com (superfecta): Justify, Audible, Bolt D’Oro, Good Magic.

Scott Shapiro, TwinSpires.com (superfecta): Audible, Justify, Good Magic, Mendelssohn.

More on the Kentucky Derby:

Which Kentucky Derby post positions have produced the most winners?

Justify? Solomini? How the Kentucky Derby horses get their names.

Justify is set as the Kentucky Derby favorite in a deep field

The Kentucky Derby means mint juleps. Here are four variations.