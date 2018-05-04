

Ichiro Suzuki is kinda-sorta retired, but not really. (Ted S. Warren/Associated Press)

The Seattle Mariners announced a new role for Ichiro Suzuki on Thursday. The 44-year-old future Hall of Famer will still travel with the team and wearing a uniform on game days, participating in workouts, taking batting practice and shagging fly balls.

He just won’t be playing.

But he’s not retiring.

Got all that?

Officially, the Mariners have removed Ichiro from their 40-man roster and designated him as “special assistant to the chairman.” He can do all the stuff listed above but, because he’s not officially a player or coach, he has to vacate the field once games start. But Ichiro also has not been added to the voluntary retirement list, either, a point that everyone involved went to great lengths to emphasize Thursday.

“He is not retiring. He is taking on a different role for 2018, and 2019 has yet to evolve,” John Boggs, Ichiro’s agent, told reporters.

“This doesn’t close the door on Ichiro’s playing career, I’d like to make that clear,” Mariners General Manager Jerry Dipoto said, per the Seattle Times. “We intend that whenever is the appropriate time for Ichiro to retire, that that will happen as a Mariner. But we don’t think we’re at that point yet either.”

Said the man himself, through an interpreter: “When I start using a cane, that’s a time that I think I should retire.”

Nevertheless, the team’s official Twitter account was sending out tweets like the ones usually seen when a beloved player retires:

Ichiro had played sparingly this season, his first back in Seattle since 2012 after signing him as a free agent in March, and was hitting just .205. Dipoto said Thursday the plan all along was to see how Ichiro fared over the first month of the season and then go from there. And we’ve apparently reached “there,” whatever that may be.

Seattle opens the 2019 regular season in Japan, and just about everyone thinks Ichiro held off on officially retiring so he could possibly end his career with a couple of games in his native land. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reminds everyone that teams playing in such games are allowed to have expanded rosters, so it wouldn’t be a huge strain for the Mariners to include him.

With 3,089 career MLB hits plus another 1,278 over his nine seasons with the Orix Blue Wave in Japan, Ichiro is global baseball’s all-time leader in that department. Supernaturally durable — Ichiro has been to the disabled list exactly once, and that was for a bleeding ulcer — he’s one of seven MLB players with at least 3,000 hits and 500 stolen bases and one of only two who have won rookie of the year and MVP in the same season.

He’s destined for first-ballot enshrinement in the Hall of Fame, in other words. He just has to retire first.

Read more:

Boswell: Nats find untapped strengths, and a rallying cry leads to a rally

How can the Nationals fix Ryan Zimmerman?

Anthony Rendon is close to returning. Daniel Murphy … is not.

Mets’ Cespedes breaks necklace sliding into second, scattering diamonds on the infield