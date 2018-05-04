Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan caused a bit of a stir last week when he announced his offer to purchase Wembley Stadium in London. It wasn’t so much the proposed purchase price of $840 million — Khan is one of the world’s richest people, so he can easily afford it — or the fact that a U.S. citizen wanted to purchase English soccer’s biggest stage that had people buzzing, but rather that Khan told the BBC that ideally he’d like to configure Wembley so it could host a Super Bowl down the line.

Alas, there’s a sticking point: According to the Daily Mail, the stadium-owning Football Association agreed not to sell Wembley for 50 years after receiving millions from the British government to finance construction of the new stadium, which was completed in 2007. So Khan would have to wait until 2057 to buy it, and he’s 67 years old now, and you do the math.

In essence, the Daily Mail explains, the clause was put into the contract to prevent the FA from scoring a windfall from the sale of a stadium partially financed with public money. It also prevents the FA from selling a minority share of the stadium without government approval until this year and limits the size of any minority share to 15 percent until 2022.

The Daily Mail says Khan was aware of the protections. Along with the Jaguars, he has owned Premier League club Fulham since 2013.

According to the BBC, the FA has been called to testify before Parliament’s Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee on July 18 to discuss the stadium’s future.

“Wembley is the home of English football, built in part using public money,” DCMS chair Damian Collins said. “There should be some public scrutiny of any decision to sell the stadium and how proceeds from this could be invested to benefit the long-term future of the game.”

The FA would use proceeds from the proposed sale to spur soccer development in England, “which could increase the chances of England winning its first World Cup title since 1966,” the AP’s Rob Harris wrote last week.

