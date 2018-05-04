

Matt Harvey throws during a spring training game in 2016. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

It has been more than two years since Matt Harvey was the reliable, forget dominant, starter the New York Mets once hailed. Now, that relationship is over.

The Mets are set to designate Harvey for assignment this weekend, a move that paves the way for New York to cut or trade the 29 year-old right hander.

Mets General Manager Sandy Alderson asked Harvey if he’d accept a minor league assignment, according to James Wagner of the New York Times. Harvey declined, leaving Alderson only one option to offload the pitcher he owes $5.6 million this season.

Harvey has a 6.77 ERA in 119 2/3 innings combined between this year and last.

Opposing batters are hitting .303 against him this season.

Harvey broke into the Majors in 2012 and quickly became one of the league’s top pitchers, earning the nickname the “Dark Knight” and gracing the cover of Sports Illustrated in 2013, when he was an all-star and finished fourth in Cy Young Award voting. In his first three seasons, he was 25-18 in 65 starts, with a 2.53 ERA.

But as Mets starters Jacob DeGrom and Noah Syndergaard emerged as top pitchers, Harvey fell off, and the Mets’ trio hasn’t become the dominant force many hoped or expected.

