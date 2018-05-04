President Trump’s relationship with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft began well before he was elected president. Trump and Kraft have long had neighboring houses in Palm Beach, Fla., and Kraft gave the president a jersey and a ring after his team’s victory in the 2017 Super Bowl.

Trump took a shine to quarterback Tom Brady after New England’s miraculous 2002 Super Bowl win, and he’s traveled in football circles long enough to cross paths with Coach Bill Belichick, who was an assistant with the New York Jets, Trump’s hometown team, before he took over the Patriots.

These connections have led Trump to view the Patriots as the new America’s Team. Friday, Trump further cemented his relationship with Belichick by naming him to his Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition, a working group founded in 1956 to promote health and physical activity among America’s youth. (The council is co-chaired by former Yankees closer Mariano Rivera, three-time Olympic gold medal-winning beach volleyball player Misty May-Treanor and former NFL running back Herschel Walker.)

“The physical fitness of children in our country is an apolitical issue that is extremely important to our future,” Belichick said in a statement Friday. “When I was contacted by Ivanka Trump and asked to participate, I was humbled to be asked and honored to accept, as I would have done for any administration.”

Here is a closer look at the many ties that bind the 45th president to the five-time Super Bowl champs.

Feb. 3, 2002

Brady, in his second NFL season, replaces injured starter Drew Bledsoe and leads the Patriots to victory over the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI. Brady does just enough to set up New England’s last-second, game-winning field goal. His legend is born, and Trump reportedly is struck by the sixth-round-draft-pick-turned-Super-Bowl-champion.

March 1, 2002

Brady, then 24, judges the Miss USA pageant — then owned by Trump — live on CBS. It begins a long friendship between the two.

July 20, 2011

Myra Kraft, a noted philanthropist and the wife of the Patriots’ owner, dies at age 68. Donald and Melania Trump attend her funeral and sit shiva, the customary Jewish week of mourning, with the Kraft family. Robert Kraft later tells the New York Daily News that the year after his wife’s death was key to his friendship with the Trumps:

“When Myra died, Melania and Donald came up to the funeral in our synagogue, then they came for memorial week to visit with me. Then he called me once a week for the whole year, the most depressing year of my life when I was down and out. He called me every week to see how I was doing, invited me to things, tried to lift my spirits. He was one of five or six people that were like that. I remember that.”

Dec. 10, 2012

Trump wishes Belichick good luck on game day, but his tweet refers to the Patriots coach as Bob. He quickly follows up with an apology, blaming the mistake on “some dope.”

Jan. 15, 2013

The Patriots dominate the Texans in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs and look like favorites to head back to the Super Bowl. Trump certainly wouldn’t bet against them, he tweets. A week later, Baltimore pulls off a 28-13 upset, and rides that momentum to a Super Bowl victory.

May 11-12, 2015

A month before Trump announces his candidacy, and he’s already turning to some early campaign themes (see: emails, Hillary) as he defends Brady in the thick of Deflategate.

Another idea for Brady: Sue the NFL for defamation!

Sept. 9, 2015

A “Make America Great Again” hat appears in Brady’s locker at Gillette Stadium. Brady explains its origin in an interview with WEEI:

“[Trump] always gives me a call and different types of motivational speeches at different times and now that he’s running for president he sent me a hat,” Brady said. “He gave it to [Patriots owner Robert Kraft] a couple of weeks ago and it found its way into my locker.”

Brady says he didn’t know for whom he’d vote in the 2016 presidential election, but he offered hefty praise for Trump while calling him”a hell of a lot of fun to play golf with.”

“He’s a good friend,” Brady says. “It’s been pretty amazing what he’s been able to accomplish as an entrepreneur and then, really, as a television star, and now he’s running for political office. People who can do those type of things and transition into different arenas and still have that type of appeal and carry-over. He’s obviously appealing to a lot of people.”

March 4, 2016

Trump says that having Brady’s support helped his campaign in the Massachusetts primary earlier that week. Trump had defeated Ohio Gov. John Kasich by 31 points to win 22 delegates.

“Honestly, in that part of the world, a reference like Tom Brady saying Trump’s the biggest winner, Trump is a friend of mine, that makes an incredible difference,” Trump tells the New York Times. “Tom Brady is a great friend of mine. He’s a winner and he likes winners. He was very helpful to us in Massachusetts on Tuesday.”

Nov. 8, 2016

Trump says Brady called him on the eve of the presidential election to say he voted for the Trump-Pence ticket. Trump also claims Belichick wrote him a letter pledging his vote:

“Congratulations on a tremendous campaign. You have dealt with an unbelievable, slanted and negative media and have come out beautifully. You’ve proved to be the ultimate competitor and fighter. Your leadership is amazing. I have always had tremendous respect for you, but the toughness and perseverance you have displayed over the past year is remarkable. Hopefully tomorrow’s election results will give the opportunity to make America great again.”

Trump reads the letter aloud on stage at a rally. The next day, Brady tells radio station WEEI he hadn’t voted yet.

Jan. 23, 2017

Asked again about his relationship with Trump in the days after his inauguration, Brady says it’s “just a friendship,” and that he has lots of friends.

“I don’t want to get into it, but if you know someone it doesn’t mean you agree with everything they say or they do,” he tells WEEI. “You have a lot of friends in your life. I think there are things that are based in your own dealings with someone that is a personal dealing, not a public dealing. Because you have personal experiences.”

Aug. 22, 2017

The Patriots visit the White House as the first championship team of Trump’s administration. The team gets an extensive tour of the executive mansion, including the Oval Office and presidential residence.

Kraft tells Trump the team would like to present him with his own Super Bowl championship ring.

Sept. 24, 2017

NFL players demonstrate en masse during the national anthem days after Trump called for those who kneel during the pregame “Star-Spangled Banner” to be fired.

Kraft issues a strong statement on backing the players:

October 2017

NFL leaders, owners and players meet secretly to address Trump’s attacks on the league after players demonstrated during the national anthem before games. The New York Times later obtained an audio recording of the meeting and published what were supposed to be anonymous comments.

Kraft in the meeting called kneeling the “elephant in the room,” and said Trump would use the issue to play to his political supporters.

“The problem we have is, we have a president who will use that as fodder to do his mission that I don’t feel is in the best interests of America,” Kraft said. “It’s divisive and it’s horrible.”

Dec. 22, 2017

Congress passes a tax bill, with the vote falling along party lines, giving Trump a major legislative victory before his first year in office came to an end. Kraft calls the president to offer congratulations — and predictions of spurred economic growth.

“A friend of mine, Bob Kraft, called me last night he said this tax bill is incredible,” Trump says, via the Boston Globe. “He owns the New England Patriots, but he’s in the paper business and he said based on this tax bill he just wanted to let me know that he’s going to buy a big plant in the great state of North Carolina and he’s going to build a tremendous paper mill there or paper products plant.”

A Kraft spokesperson confirms the call and the Patriots’ owner’s pleasure with the new policy, but backs off the promise of a new paper mill in North Carolina.

May 4, 2018

Trump names Belichick to the Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition. Trump had announced during the Winter Olympics in February that his version of the commission would focus more heavily on getting kids to play sports. The Obama Administration’s council included a heavy emphasis on nutrition.

“The Council’s mission aligns with my beliefs and several of the Bill Belichick Foundation’s goals and values as they relate to sports, youth athletics and personal health and wellness,” Belichick says in the statement.

