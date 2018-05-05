

Boston’s Brad Marchand is likely to find himself in the penalty box — and then fined or suspended — if he doesn’t quit it with the licking. (Charles Krupa/Associated Press)

Brad Marchand did it again.

He licked someone. Again. In the middle of a Stanley Cup playoff game. Again.

This time, it was the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Ryan Callahan. Marchand hit him in the second period of Game 4, and Callahan skated over after the play. He shoved Marchand in the torso after exchanging a few words, and Marchand responded by leaning in and licking Callahan just below the nose.

It’s not the first time in these playoffs that Marchand has been caught with his tongue out: He appeared to lick Toronto’s Leo Komarov in the first round. But Marchand was not penalized in either instance.

“Well, he punched me four times in the face, so, you know, he just kept getting close,” Marchand said of the episode with Callahan. “Nothing big.”

“I hope the league looks at it,” Callahan said. “I don’t know if there is discipline for spitting in someone’s face. But for me, it’s worse, if not the same.”

Now, the NHL says Marchand will have to face the consequences if he does it again.

“The League put the player on notice that his actions last night are unacceptable and similar behavior in the future will be dealt with by way of supplemental discipline,” the NHL tweeted Saturday afternoon.

NHL’s Colin Campbell spoke with Boston’s Brad Marchand and GM Don Sweeney today. The League put the player on notice that his actions last night are unacceptable and similar behavior in the future will be dealt with by way of supplemental discipline. — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 5, 2018

“There is absolutely no place in our game for that,” Lightning Coach Jon Cooper said. “I don’t get it. I don’t understand it. I don’t. How would you feel if I walked over to you right now and gave you one big lick from the chin up?”

Even Marchand’s coach agreed.

Bruce Cassidy on Brad Marchand: “Brad has to stop licking. That’s the end of the story.” — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) May 5, 2018

Just to make sure there’s no licking in any other playoff games, the Nashville Predators and Winnipeg Jets, who are meeting in a Western Conference second-round series, received the warning, too.

#nhljets and #preds were warned this morning that licking an opponent may result in a 10-minute misconduct. Rule 75.4 (iii): "Any player who persists in any course of conduct designed to incite an opponent into incurring a penalty." I can't believe this is a thing I am tweeting. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 5, 2018

Game 5 between the Bruins and Lightning is Sunday afternoon in Tampa. The Lightning are up 3-1 after winning Friday night’s game in overtime.

